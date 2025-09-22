Kia PV5 WKNDR wins Silver Award at 2025 IDEA

Kia PV5 WKNDR Concept wins Silver Award in the Automotive & Transportation category at IDEA 2025

The Kia PV5 WKNDR Concept has won a Silver Award in the Automotive & Transportation category at IDEA 2025.

What is the Kia PV5 WKNDR Concept?

The Kia PV5 WKNDR Concept draws inspiration from from Kia’s new lineup of Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs). Designed for versatility, it features a highly flexible, modular interior that can be easily customized to maximize space and functionality. A standout innovation, the ‘Gear Head,’ is a first-of-its-kind off-board storage solution that offers sheltered space for gear when the vehicle is stationary. This enables optimal use of interior space while maintaining easy access to equipment outside. The ‘Gear Head’ can also be transformed into a mobile pantry, ideal for cooking enthusiasts who enjoy preparing meals with a scenic view.

Fully self-sufficient, the PV5 WKNDR Concept is equipped with solar panels and unique hydro turbine wheels that can recharge its batteries even in remote, off-road environments. Its interior design further prioritizes sustainability, with materials such as Nike Grind flooring, made from recycled sneakers, offering both functional and aesthetic benefits.

What was Kia’s response to winning an IDEA Award?

“Recognition from IDEA is a great honor, demonstrating the impact and value of Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy in guiding our future design vision,” said Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design. “Awards such as this recognize the dedication of our global team but also motivate us to continue to innovate and further strengthen Kia’s commitment to bringing products that are relevant and meaningful to our customers.”

What is an IDEA Award?

One of the world’s three major design awards, the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), has been honoring thoughtfully developed products for nearly half a century. Presented on behalf of the Industrial Designers Society of America, IDEA Awards have previously recognized some of the most influential designs in fields including automotive, branding, technology and lifestyle.

With a world-renowned panel of more than 40 multidisciplinary judges, the criteria include design innovation, aesthetics, benefit to users, benefit to society and benefit to the brand. This holistic approach ensures that recipients have considered every aspect of a product, thereby enhancing the prestige of the accolade.

SOURCE: Kia