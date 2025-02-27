Kia PV5 redefines mobility through flexible design and innovative solutions at Kia EV Day

Kia unveils full details of the PV5, the first dedicated model in its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) business strategy

Kia Corporation unveiled its new PV5 at the 2025 Kia EV Day, held in Tarragona, Spain. The PV5, a mid-sized Car Derived Van (CDV), is the first production model to debut under Kia’s dedicated Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) global business strategy. It redefines space and mobility with innovative modularization, offering unmatched flexibility.

The PV5 is offered in three body styles: Passenger, Cargo and Chassis Cab. Like all future Kia PBV models, the PV5 will leverage the brand’s world-leading EV technology to fulfil the diverse needs of a broad customer base by providing unprecedented flexibility and customization through innovative modularization.

All Kia PBV models, including the PV5, will be built on the brand’s leading-edge ‘E-GMP.S’ platform, a dedicated battery-electric skateboard architecture that allows for flexible combinations of various vehicle bodies.

“By integrating the clean efficiency of an electric powertrain with the unprecedented flexibility of our new PBV architecture and advancing our product, software, and manufacturing innovations, the PV5 embodies our core values as a sustainable mobility solutions provider,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia.

“Modern vehicles have become incredibly complex, but with the PV5, Kia has united multiple cutting-edge technologies toward the goal of simplifying users’ mobility experiences. This removes complexity from their personal transport needs and frees them to focus on the pursuit of their ambitions and fulfilment of their passions.”

What are the most innovative elements of Kia’s PBV model?

Summary:

Kia’s E-GMP.S is tailored for PBVs, streamlining development through standardized components while allowing for versatile vehicle designs.

Kia aims to improve customer experience and efficiency with a dedicated PBV manufacturing facility (EVO Plant) and plans for a conversion center, ensuring high-quality vehicle production and comprehensive support through warranties and predictive maintenance services.

Kia is expanding its software ecosystem by opening data access, enabling external partnerships, and fostering a scalable app ecosystem to enhance connectivity and the user experience.

Kia’s confidence in PBVs is anchored in three core areas of innovation: product, manufacturing, and software.

The company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service (E-GMP.S) is a PBV-dedicated platform and a first for Hyundai Motor Group. This platform builds upon the existing strengths of Hyundai’s electric vehicle platform, E-GMP, while focusing specifically on meeting the real-world needs of PBV business customers. At the core of this innovation is the Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA), which standardizes essential components such as batteries and motors. This approach streamlines vehicle development, reduces costs, and ultimately enhances competitiveness in the marketplace.

The E-GMP.S platform utilizes a skateboard concept, allowing for diverse upper body designs to be integrated into a flat base. This versatility empowers Kia to develop a wide range of PBVs, catering to various segments from small to large models.

Additionally, Kia has developed the Flexible Body System, an innovative technology that enables the modular assembly of body components, akin to assembling a puzzle. This capability allows Kia to effectively address the diverse needs of its customers by providing standard models including Passenger, Cargo, Chassis-Cab, WAV (Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle), and Family. Additionally, it will feature conversion models including the Crew, Drop Side, Box Van, Freezer Box, Prime (advanced model based on Passenger), and Light Camper.

In terms of product features, Kia incorporates the advanced electrification capabilities previously seen in its EVs into its PBVs, maximizing productivity and operational efficiency. Additionally, Kia enhances the vehicle ownership experience with robust warranties for both standard and converted models, alongside innovative predictive maintenance services that leverage vehicle data to significantly reduce downtime.

To optimize manufacturing, Kia has established a dedicated PBV plant known as the ‘EVO Plant.’ This plant employs a flexible and efficient production process, utilizing both conveyor and cell-based systems. Moreover, Kia plans to establish a conversion center for customized vehicle production, aimed at saving customers time and money while minimizing waste. This center will provide high-quality converted vehicles fully backed by Kia’s warranty.

Additionally, based on feedback from various business customers in the global market, Kia will continue to create new value through the PBV business platform by collaborating with major global conversion partners such as BraunAbility and software partners like 42dot and Samsung Electronics.

Kia has integrated an Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS)-based in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system in its PBV vehicles to offer a wider range of app services and improve usability for business partners.

To provide a seamless customer experience, Kia is focusing on the integrated delivery of vehicles and solutions that enhance business efficiency—an advantage that traditional light commercial vehicles (LCVs) have struggled to achieve. Kia is also establishing partnerships with various clients and companies to solidify its PBV business platform. A notable collaboration with Samsung Electronics extends Samsung’s IoT platform, SmartThings Pro, to Kia PBVs, thereby offering business customers a connected experience that bridges their vehicles to the broader workplace IoT ecosystem.

What are the key differences between each version of the Kia PV5?

Summary:

The PV5 Passenger features a three-row seat configuration, which can be optimized for luggage or camping scenarios and has been developed with ride-hailing use cases in mind.

The PV5 Cargo (High Roof) offers up to 5.1 m³ of capacity, with standard, long, and high-roof versions available. An optional L-track mounting system provides unprecedented flexibility, while V2L functionality improves efficiency.

The PV5 Chassis Cab is supplied as an unfinished vehicle, with a shared cabin, which utilizes the front section of the PV5 Cargo. It has been developed to support a diverse range of conversion configurations, from Drop Side to Freezer Box models.

PV5 Passenger

The PV5 Passenger is equipped with the latest convenience features, allowing it to transition seamlessly between personal and business use.

These include passenger-level amenities, a spacious interior and cargo area, a lift-up tailgate, and fold-and-dive seating options. The vehicle’s open-source platform is designed to facilitate the installation and use of various accessories, significantly enhancing passenger convenience.

The PV5 Passenger’s interior is based on a three-row seat configuration which offers numerous usage possibilities. In its 2-3-0 layout, for example, the first and second rows are used for seating, and the third row is utilized as a spacious luggage area, complemented by a bottom luggage tray and side storage trays for optimal space utilization.

In this set-up, the second-row seats’ reclining and folding capabilities, paired with a flat board, create an ideal setup for a weekend camping trip. In the 1-2-3 seat layout, the space to the right of the driver can serve as a multi-storage and luggage area.

Throughout the development of its PBV business, Kia has collaborated with global partners to ensure the PV5 is as applicable to their use cases as possible. For example, collaboration with Uber from the early stages of PV5 development saw particular attention paid to the pain points of Uber users. As a result, the PV5 will be able to serve multiple use cases for riders and should be eligible for multiple Uber product categories. Additionally, Kia plans to engage in collaborative discussions to help drivers and fleet partners to learn more about the vehicles.

PV5 Cargo

The PV5 Cargo offers an extensive level of customer choice with three specifications: Standard, Long, and High-roof, with the High-roof also available in a Walk-Through version, making it the optimal choice for those in need of vehicles to enhance business efficiency. It offers a maximum cargo space of 5.1 m³, providing competitive cargo capacity compared with traditional CDVs (Car Derived Vans), and is capable of accommodating two Euro pallets. With a low cargo room step height of just 419mm, the PV5 Cargo additionally minimizes the burden of loading and unloading goods.

The Standard and Long specifications are designed with a typical two-seat passenger layout, with a three-seat layout optional. The High Roof specification includes an additional roof console as standard. In the two-seat layout, there is a unique Walk-Through specification offered as an option that features a sinking passenger seat and partition with a sliding door, providing easier access to the cargo area.

Kia’s designers have also taken a fresh, industry-transforming approach to the PV5 Cargo’s spacious load area. The optional L-track mounting system provides an unprecedented level of flexibility, like the versatile storage platform in the PV5 Passenger. This system can be installed throughout the cargo area, with two rows on each side of the cargo area, two rows along the headlining, and one row on the partition wall (available exclusively in the Walk-Through variant). The tracks accommodate sliding tie-down rings that can be positioned in various locations to secure cargo effectively.

The V2L functionality within the cargo area provides convenient power access, improving work efficiency, while Kia’s robust data collection and analysis capabilities comprehensively enhance the productivity of PV5 customers’ fleets.

This data-driven approach enables predictive maintenance, reduces accident rates and repair costs, and ensures quicker accident resolution and vehicle servicing, minimizing downtime. Kia collaborates with fleet management service providers to enhance the operating experience for PV5 customers by generating high-quality data, which is made available in API format for improved vehicle control and business outcomes.

PV5 Chassis Cab

The PV5 Chassis Cab has been developed to support a diverse range of conversion configurations. Designed to project a seamless, consistent visual flow along its length through details like a chamfered body, the Chassis Cab is supplied as an incomplete vehicle, with a shared cabin which utilizes the front section of the PV5 Cargo.

To the rear, a flat structure with side collision protection for the battery and additional mounting brackets for cargo body installations (deck, box, etc.) allows for maximum customization. Enhanced scalability for external devices is also provided.

Envisaged use cases for the PV5 Chassis Cab range from the Drop Side to Freezer Box models, with the vehicle’s 4,525mm length allowing room for a wide range of custom modifications.

What additional variants of the Kia PV5 are available?

Summary:

Multiple further iterations of the PV5 will be made available, both through Kia directly and via partnerships with global conversion companies.

Two of the first additional variants will be the PV5 Crew, which features various cargo securing options, such as lashing points and L-tracks, and the PV5 Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV), which improves mobility for disabled users.

Demonstrating the flexibility offered by the PV5 and Kia’s E-GMP.S platform, the vehicle can be further tailored for specific use cases.

The PV5 Crew is a flagship conversion model developed by Kia. It features various cargo securing options such as lashing points and L-tracks, offering conversion specifications previously available only through external modifications, now directly provided and guaranteed by Kia.

Additionally, the Drop Side, Box Van, and Freezer Box variants are set to launch, with plans to continuously expand the conversion lineup to include camping cars and premium options for private customers.

Kia has also developed the PV5 WAV to address the pain points of individuals who use wheelchairs, their families, and caregivers, as well as drivers.

To improve accessibility, a ‘side entry’ feature has been created with universal design principles in mind, allowing both general passengers and wheelchair users to board the vehicle through the same side entry point. This ensures equitable access for all individuals, enhancing inclusivity and convenience. This approach not only facilitates easy access from the curb but also improves safety and high durability, with a quick-use ramp that supports a load of up to 300 kg. The PV5 WAV also incorporates a user-friendly, universal wheelchair belt fastening system and allows for forward visibility through second-row seating access. Convenience is enhanced for accompanying passengers with a third-row tip-up seat design that facilitates easy boarding for both the wheelchair user and their companion.

The PV5 WAV model is designed to provide not just a vehicle for business purposes but also to offer enhanced mobility freedom for individuals with physical disabilities.

Kia aims to provide further optimized PBV products through its conversion business framework, tailored to meet diverse customer needs. Additionally, the company plans to expand its PBV business through partnerships with global conversion companies, developing a range of conversion models based on collaboration and certification systems.

What are the battery and powertrain options for the Kia PV5?

Summary:

A choice of 51.5 kWh or 71.2 kWh battery for all versions, with an additional 43.3 kWh option for the PV5 Cargo

120 kW front motor producing 250 Nm of torque

Specification-dependent range of up to 400km, with a fast-charging time of 30 minutes

All versions of the Kia PV5 are powered by a choice of 51.5 kWh or 71.2 kWh NCM battery, with an additional 43.3 kWh LFP battery option for the PV5 Cargo. This drives a 120 kW front motor producing 250 Nm of torque.

The PV5 incorporates a ‘cell-to-pack’ battery system, which eliminates the need for modules by directly integrating the cells into the battery pack, resulting in improved energy efficiency.

When equipped with the 71.2 kWh battery, the PV5 Passenger achieves a range of up to 400 km [1] . The Kia PV5 offers a fast-charging time from 10% to 80% of 30 minutes [2] .

What is the Kia PV5’s design philosophy?

The PV5’s contemporary design is inspired by Kia’s award-winning ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Transcending the styling of traditional logistics vehicles, it offers a fresh aesthetic that emphasizes flexibility and customization through modularization.

The PV5 combines a sleek upper body with a robust, technical lower section. Signature technical lighting integrates seamlessly with the vehicle’s A-pillar, crowning a clean profile which speaks to how Kia’s PBV technology redefines space and mobility. Black geometric wheel arch claddings and rocker panels relay an ultra-capable, go-anywhere character, while the sturdy lower bumper corners are interchangeable, serving both aesthetic and protective functions.

The PV5’s design also plays a key role in vehicle safety, with particular attention paid to

improved forward and side visibility through optimized cowl points and beltline heights.

What innovations does the Kia PV5 offer in color, materials, and finish?

Summary:

Vibrant colors inside and out are paired with durable, easy-to-clean, sustainable materials.

Kia has also utilized innovative eco-friendly materials, including TPO, as a durable and easy-to-clean flooring alternative to PVC.

With the PV5, Kia aims to innovate in every area, including through the use of color, materials, and finishes.

Kia’s design team has incorporated vibrant colors both inside and out, paired with durable, easy-to-clean, sustainable materials that not only upgrade functionality but also significantly improve the user and passenger experience.

The interior finishes of all three PV5 models showcase a palette of bold colors inspired by nature, including Deep Navy, Dove Gray, Espresso Brown, Terracotta Brown, and Iceberg Green.

The PV5 Passenger also introduces four exciting new exterior colors: Soft Mint Gloss, Lakehouse Gray Gloss, Frost Blue Gloss and, exclusively for Korean market conversion models, Steel Gray Matte.

Kia has also utilized innovative eco-friendly materials, including thermoplastic olefin (TPO), for the first time, which serves as a durable and easy-to-clean flooring alternative to polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Seat cover options also include Bio Polyurethane (PU).

What are the standout features of the Kia PV5’s interior?

Summary:

A modular interior allows PV5 users to create bespoke configurations that enhance both work and leisure time.

The cabin’s geometric design ensures efficient space usage with a versatile and flexible storage tray platform, offering multiple adjustable storage zones.

Other user-friendly features include cup holders in the floor console, a coat hook on the assist handle, and luggage nets for easy storage.

The PV5’s interior utilizes an open-box concept that provides versatile space and offers an innovative range of smart storage solutions. This design maximizes efficiency by utilizing space with minimal configurations.

All three variants feature a driver zone optimized to meet the operator’s needs. The cabin’s geometric design ensures efficient space usage, while the ultra-low beltline provides optimal visibility, complemented by storage spaces at both the top and bottom of the crash pad. Simplified vertical and horizontal graphics create a minimalist ambience, while the control layout enables the driver to focus entirely on the road.

Serving as a blank canvas, the PV5 enables users to create bespoke configurations and solutions that enhance both work and leisure time. Modular options and custom-designed products can be optimized to further improve usability.

In particular, Kia has introduced ‘Kia AddGear’ for the PV5, enabling customers to customize the vehicle’s interior with modular accessories that resemble tailored furniture. This innovative system allows for easy addition or modification of components even after the vehicle purchase, enhancing the ownership experience.

Through versatile and flexible AddGear storage zones within the cabin, Kia introduces a new dimension in customizable storage, with multiple storage spaces within the individual trays. In the Passenger model, trays are strategically placed on the left side of the driver’s seat, at the rear of the floor console, on the third seat row assist handle, and on the luggage area trim.

In the Passenger model (2-3-0 configuration), storage compartments are strategically located in several areas: the crashpad, glovebox, floor console, driver’s and passenger’s seat zones, and throughout the second and third rows, including the lower luggage floor and luggage trim.

The second-row cabin includes a footrest and convenient USB ports for passengers, located on the sides of the driver’s seat back cushion. A heated seat feature is integrated into the sides of the second-row seat covers, while a rear pocket has been added to the driver’s seat for improved organization. Customers can choose between a fixed or sliding glass window in the second-row door trim to enhance openness.

Other user-friendly features include cup holders in the floor console, a coat hook on the assist handle, and luggage nets for easy storage.

What are the technology and connectivity features of the Kia PV5?

Summary:

The PV5 features a 7-inch instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch navigation screen.

Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system and app market enable the use of business-specific applications.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure users always experience the latest specification.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability further expands the possibilities for electric vehicle customers.

The PV5 features a large display uncommon in other LCVs, including a 7-inch instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch navigation screen, as well as Digital Key 2.0 technology (NFC+BLE+UWB) for enhanced vehicle access.

The Android Automotive OS-based IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) system and app market enable the use of business-specific applications.

Over-the-Air (OTA) updates for power electronics, battery management systems, and other controllers provide an experience of using a vehicle with the latest specifications for its entire life cycle, from purchase through to disposal.

The Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability further expands the possibilities for electric vehicle customers, enhancing the versatility of vehicle usage.

When and where will the Kia PV5 go on sale?

Sales of the PV5 models will begin in Korea and Europe in the second half of this year, followed by launches in other markets in 2026. Conversion models are set to start production sequentially between 2025 and 2026. Pre-orders are expected to commence in the first half of this year for Korean and European markets.

What is the full specification of the Kia PV5?

Kia PV5 Full Specifications Variant Passenger (2-3-0) Cargo (Long) Length 4,695 mm 4,695 mm Width [3] 1,895 mm 1,895 mm Height [4]

*based on European specs 1,923 mm with antenna /

1,899 mm without antenna 1,923 mm with antenna /

1,899 mm without antenna Wheelbase 2,995 mm 2,995 mm Battery 71.2 kWh 51.5 kWh 71.2 kWh 51.5 kWh 43.3 kWh Motor/torque output Max. 120 kW / 250 Nm Max. 120 kW / 250 Nm [5] Fast Charging (10-80%) 30 mins Single-charge AER

*based on European specs Max. 400 km

※ Specifications shown above are based on Kia’s internal measurement standards.

※ Specifications may differ by country of release.

The statistics provided are based on preliminary data and reflect the intended targets as of Kia EV Day. These figures are subject to change based on actual testing results and other relevant factors. Product specifications, features, and availability may vary by region and country.

[1] Based on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure and internal measurement standards.

[2] Based on internal measurement standards.

[3] The wheel arch length for both Passenger and Cargo is 1,850 mm.

[4] Non-European specs are 1,930 mm with antenna / 1,905 mm without antenna

[5] Motor/torque output specifications may vary depending on the battery specification.

SOURCE: Kia