Kia presents all-new Sportage, the ultimate urban SUV

Excellence throughout and innovation at its core, the fifth-generation Sportage makes its global debut

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage has been carefully crafted from the ground-up to be the ultimate urban SUV.

The all-new Sportage symbolizes the pioneering DNA of the Kia brand. The past success of the Sportage is deeply rooted in a mindset of constant reinvention. Under the new Kia brand, a fifth generation Sportage once again brings an innovation that elevates the brand to the next level.

Developed on a new architecture, the all-new Sportage combines a driver-centric design with a state-of-the-art premium interior featuring a swooping integrated curved display that houses the very latest advancements in connectivity tech.

Designers also focused on creating a pleasant space in which to spend time for all occupants. An intelligent package and clever use of space means that everyone inside Sportage can benefit from class-leading headroom and legroom. The SUV also sets the benchmark in luggage capacity, underscoring its everyday family-friendly practicality and useability.

The all-new Sportage also leads the way in safety featuring both passive and active high-tech systems – including Kia’s world-renowned comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

To create a dynamic, engaging and optimal driving experience, the all-new Sportage debuts numerous highly innovative technology breakthroughs, including Kia’s E-Handling system that enhances the dynamic performance of the vehicle and improves agility and stability. A new-generation Electric Control Suspension (ESC) provides optimum comfort and superior safety levels at all times thanks to its continuous damping control in real-time.

A Terrain Mode gives all-new Sportage outstanding ride capabilities in more challenging conditions such as snow, mud and sand, allowing owners to pursue more adventurous leisure activities.

Advanced powertrains make the all-new Sportage a highly economical, low-emissions real-world operator but such frugality is paired with smooth and highly responsive power delivery, resulting in an SUV that is energetic, sporty and fun-to-drive.

The all-new Sportage is the first Kia vehicle to be available in long-wheelbase and short-wheelbase model variants depending on the region, ensuring that the fifth-generation family fully meets the diverse and specific needs of all markets.

“Our new Sportage is a true inspiration for the SUV category in every sense,” said Artur Martins, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Brand and Customer Experience Division at Kia Corporation. “Be it the forward-thinking design, stellar interior, next-generation tech, efficient and responsive powertrains, the highest levels in safety systems or the very latest engineering breakthroughs that guarantee a responsive and optimal drive – the all-new Sportage is the ultimate urban SUV.”

Instant visual impact

A new design identity based on a bold and daring philosophy

The exterior of the all-new Sportage establishes new design boundaries and dramatically sets the tone for the next generation family.

Tense and crisp lines ripple along the refined body, amplifying dramatic styling tensions. At the same time, clean but muscular surfaces join forces with intricate graphics to give the SUV a dynamic and assertive road presence.

“Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new; to take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design. With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class,” commented Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center.

Revealed earlier this year to great acclaim from the design community, Kia’s new design language – Opposites United – is at the core of the all-new Sportage, influencing every aspect of its appearance and character.

The thought-provoking and daring philosophy is formed of five pillars: Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life, Tension for Serenity and Bold for Nature. The last pillar – Bold for Nature – has profoundly influenced the design creation of new Sportage, embodying the natural world and creating a design identity that takes a daring, emotional, modern but organic form.

The all-new Sportage is the result of a collaborative effort between Kia’s main global design network in Korea, Germany, the US and China.

From the front, the all-new Sportage showcases a precise and intricate design form with its detailed-orientated black grille graphic stretching across the width of the face. The technical graphic pulls together the main frontal features of the all-new Sportage, presenting a striking look. The grille links Kia’s modern signature Tiger Nose grille to the distinctive futuristic-styled boomerang-shaped LED DRLs (daytime running lamps), which in turn create solid boundary lines for the striking Matrix LED head lamps.

Paying homage to its sports utility heritage, the side profile of the all-new Sportage creates a stirring road presence with taut lines cutting across clean but refined body surfaces that seamlessly blend the contrasting volumes together. Representing a first for the Sportage range, a black roof – a different color paint option to the vehicle’s body – is now available with the new model, helping to accentuate the sporting profile and highlight the architecturally dynamic C-pillar. The addition of a chrome beltline kicks up onto the rear of the all-new Sportage and into the D-pillar, creating harmonious lines with the rear spoiler that further adds to the sporting pedigree of the car.

All-new Sportage maintains its strong road presence at the rear with a muscular swooping fastback design that flows into the rear lamps, which have been crafted to give the impression that they cut into the body with fine precision. The razor rear lamps are connected by a slim horizontal design, giving the all-new Sportage a stunningly wide impression from the back.

Depending on spec and model, new Sportage rides on 17-inch, 18-inch or range-topping 19-inch wheels, with a choice of seven different alloy designs, colors and finishes.

State-of-the-art interior space

Carefully crafted cabin combines advanced tech with contemporary style

The interior of the all-new Sportage plays with boldness in character, softness in qualities and innovation in technology, creating a driver-orientated space that is truly state-of-the-art. The cabin has been carefully crafted to fuse breakthrough tech with luxury features, premium materials and modern style.

At the center of the all-new Sportage’s modern cabin sits a beautifully sculpted integrated curved display with a slim touchscreen pad and finely detailed air vents. The curved display sweeps across the front of the interior, giving the cockpit dramatic width and depth.

The high-tech 12-inch touchscreen and advanced integrated controller act as the nerve center for driver and passenger connectivity, functionality and usability needs. Both systems have been created to be easy-to-use, highly intuitive and soft to touch. The 12-inch instrument cluster is equipped with the latest-generation full thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display for incredibly precise and clear graphics. With such advanced and secure high-tech connectivity, all-new Sportage benefits from the latest over-the-air software and map updates.

An ergonomic center console has been optimally positioned for the driver and front passenger, providing storage, operating system configuration, cupholders and soft-touch switches, the latter sitting on a raised profile alongside the shift-by-wire transmission dial. A smartphone charging bay offers high-speed wireless charging.

Throughout the cabin, the highest quality materials that are sumptuous to touch have been used, while dynamic color options add vibrancy and energy. The driver and front passenger seats combine innovation and comfort in a sporting slim design.

The all-new Sportage’s intelligent interior space, which combines practicality, functionality and versatility, is underpinned by a compact wheelbase of 2,755mm, a width of 1,865mm, length of 4,660mm and height of 1,660mm. This has resulted in a package that is class-leading for legroom, headroom and luggage capacity. The all-new Sportage offers 1,050mm legroom for second-row passengers and 1,000mm headroom, while luggage capacity is 637 liters (VDA). To maximize convenience, the rear seats can fold down with the simple press of a button, allowing for a flat cargo space to be created seamlessly and quickly.

Fully immersive, in-car surround sound is delivered to the occupants of the all-new Sportage via an industry-leading speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system.

For the first time in the Sportage’s history, a more confident model has been specifically designed to convey a more vigorous, versatile sensibility. The X-Line Sportage features a lugged bumper, side sill and curved roof rack. On the inside, a signature sage green color is used, with bold quilting and black metal wood further bringing to life the model’s hardy persona.

Opposite to the X-Line in the new Sportage line-up is the GT-Line model, which has been designed to take on a more urban crossover SUV form with standout body colors that are vivid and spirited. The interior plays off strong contrasts between black and white, giving the GT-Line model a lively sporty environment.

Advanced powertrains

At the heart of all-new Sportage lies efficiency frugality, power and performance

The all-new Sportage will be launched with a comprehensive range of powerful, responsive and efficient powertrains, including the very latest-generation clean gasoline and diesel IC engine technology.

From the very start of development, all-new Sportage was intended to embrace the latest powertrain technology breakthroughs, making it one of the most efficient and eco-friendly SUVs available.

From launch, a high-tech 1.6-liter TGDI powertrain will be offered in the all-new Sportage line-up, generating 180PS and 27.0kgf.m torque. The four-cylinder unit realizes enhanced fuel efficiency through a new and optimized combustion process, breakthrough cooling technologies and key friction reduction measures, including an advanced integrated thermal management system and the use of a low-friction ball bearing.

Also included in the launch line-up is a new and highly efficient R2.0-liter diesel engine featuring an advanced variable geometry turbocharger that helps it to develop 186PS and 42.5kgf.m torque. The 2.0 four-cylinder unit has been designed in response to tightening emissions regulations and features an array of sophisticated technologies to drive down emissions output and enhance real-world fuel efficiency. Standout technical innovations include solenoid valve control, a variable capacity oil pump, an electric thermostat and an optimized lubricant and cooling setup.

The 1.6-liter TGDI engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), while a 6-speed manual transmission is also available. The new R2.0-liter diesel engine comes with an extensively re-engineered 8-speed automatic transmission. The addition of a damper-controlled multi-disc torque converter serves to enhance fuel efficiency by enlarging the lock-up range and improves the new Sportage’s overall driving characteristics. The revised eight-speed benefits from a newly designed transmission structure that reduces oil leakage and improves control stability and gear shift response. It also features a new oil pump that has been optimized for capacity along with a high-efficiency tooth profile design.

Developed on an advanced architecture that encompasses the latest powertrain electrification innovations, the all-new Sportage range will also feature hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models that deliver a no-compromise eco-friendly SUV package. More information about the high-tech electrified all-new Sportage models, along with other gasoline and diesel variants, will be made available near start of sales.

An optimal drive in all environments

All-new Sportage debuts all-new Terrain Mode, E-Handling tech and a new ECS

Based on the company’s new N3 architecture, every element of the all-new Sportage has been designed and developed to enhance the SUV’s premium stature.

Representing a first for Kia is the creation of an all-new Terrain Mode that debuts on the fifth-generation Sportage. Developed for Sportage owners that want to pursue outdoor adventure and leisure activities, the highly-advanced Terrain Mode automatically adjusts the Sportage’s settings so that the vehicle realizes an optimal drive dynamic for any given road condition and environment, including snow, mud and sand.

Out of Terrain Mode, the Sportage defaults to Drive Mode, with the driver selecting from Comfort, Eco, Sport or Smart sub-settings. For convenience and added safety, all Drive Modes are displayed within the high-resolution digital cluster. An intuitive and highly visual graphic in the audio video navigation system disseminates how the vehicle has changed in terms of driving setup when changing from one Drive Mode sub-setting to another.

The new platform has also heavily informed all-new Sportage’s driving characteristics, combining a refined, stable and comfortable ride with agile and dynamic handling. An advanced steering and suspension system that has been meticulously tuned helps bring these qualities together. At the front, all-new Sportage benefits from a MacPherson strut type suspension while the rear gets a four-link type set-up.

A new Electric Control Suspension (ECS) provides optimum comfort and superior safety levels at all times thanks to its continuous damping control in real-time. An electronic 4WD system makes sure power is optimally distributed between the front and rear wheels depending on road conditions and driving situations, not only further enhancing driving performance but also boosting safety. In addition, HEV and PHEV versions of the all-new Sportage will gain the company’s new high-tech E-Handling system, further enhancing dynamic performance and improving agility and stability during turning-in and turning-out cornering maneuvers.

Leading the way in safety

Sportage is home to the very latest passive, active and ADAS safety technologies

With safety being a top priority during development, the fifth-generation all-new Sportage is one of the safest vehicles in its class.

Underneath the sleek exterior design of all-new Sportage is a reinforced and lightweight body structure that has high torsional rigidity. All-new Sportage has different safety restraint and structure system applications, including driver airbag, passenger airbag, side curtain airbags and low-side airbags.

Kia’s acclaimed in-house developed Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology helps the Sportage to avoid potential hazards, fully protecting occupants and other road users on every journey. As part of its ADAS package, the all-new Sportage features Kia’s industry-leading Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which helps avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving. If the preceding vehicle suddenly slows down, or if a forward collision risk is detected, such as a stopped vehicle, a pedestrian, or a cyclist in front of the Sportage, FCA provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, FCA automatically assists with emergency braking of the vehicle.

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) helps maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway, while also helping center the all-new Sportage in its lane.

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) helps drive the all-new Sportage at a safe speed on the highway using real-time navigation data. Further extending the scope of NSCC, for parts of the highway where there are corners and curves, the technology automatically reduces the speed of travel before encountering the corner or curve. Upon getting back to the ‘straight’ of the highway, NSCC resets the speed limit to the original level.

When operating the turning signal to change lanes, if there is a risk of collision with a rear-side vehicle, a new Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) system will provide a warning to the driver. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, BCA actively controls the all-new Sportage to help avoid a collision. BCA is also active in situations such as parallel parking maneuvers, further helping to avoid collision with rear-side vehicles. Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) is also included on the all-new Sportage and further enhances safety and driver visibility when changing lanes by displaying a real-time rear-side image of the vehicle in the instrument cluster.

Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) helps the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle.

Due for global market launch later this year, more information on the all-new Sportage will be made available in due course.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor Group