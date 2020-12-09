Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid continues Kia’s victorious form at 2021 DrivingElectric Awards

The Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid has won at the third annual DrivingElectric Awards, winning ‘Best Used Plug-in Hybrid’ and continuing Kia’s streak of securing a win at every DrivingElectric Awards ceremony to date.

At the inaugural DrivingElectric Awards, the e-Niro was recognised as 2019 ‘Car of the Year’, and the Soul EV went on to win ‘Best Medium Electric Car’ the next year.

The DrivingElectric Awards have been running since 2019 and celebrate the most efficient cars money can buy. Each category winner was decided by DrivingElectric’s judging panel who considered factors such as overall value for money, performance and practicality.

Richard Ingram, Editor of DrivingElectric, said: “The Kia Niro makes fantastic sense as a second-hand buy. In addition to its seven-year warranty, its petrol-electric drivetrain promises ongoing fuel savings thanks to a usable zero-emission range. Furthermore, the Niro (whether in hybrid, plug-in hybrid or pure-electric e-Niro form) is a spacious, comfortable and practical family car, with plenty of room for up to five occupants and their luggage.”

Commenting on the awards, Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Limited said: “The Niro family has exceeded our expectations in terms of the reception it has received, and both our dealer partners and our UK team are humbled by this achievement. After such strong sales figures for the Niro family in October I can’t think of a vehicle more deserving of this recognition. To collect this award as we round out a year which has been challenging for the entire automotive industry, it gives us great momentum and confidence as we head into 2021.”

Kia’s Approved Used car scheme is widely recognised across the industry as one of the best. It includes a warranty that is topped back to the full seven years, one year’s free roadside assistance, a guaranteed full service history and a 60-day exchange policy.

SOURCE: Kia