Kia Niro PHEV wins prestigious Red Dot Award

The Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid has been recognised with a Red Dot Design Award in the category for “Product Design”

The Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid has been recognised with a Red Dot Design Award in the category for “Product Design.” The award is a testament to Kia’s commitment to designing innovative, high-quality vehicles that meet the needs of its customers while also staying at the forefront of cutting-edge design.

The Niro Plug-in Hybrid features an emotional yet rational design aesthetic, guided by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design ethos. The purposeful and head-turning look was designed to inspire movement. Notable features include contemporary-looking angular ‘Heartbeat’ daytime running lights (DRLs), a distinctive Aero C-Pillar, a bold skid plate and cladding to enhance the electrified CUV’s rugged stance. Combined with the latest evolution of Kia’s signature Tiger Face, the model embodies a distinctly Kia design.

The Kia Niro comes with the choice of three electrified powertrains: battery-electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. In line with the eco-friendly driving choices, all three variations also feature eco-friendly interior materials, ranging from recycled wallpaper in the headline, VOC-free paint in the door panels, and PU vegan leather seat coverings, made from Tencel from Eucalyptus trees. In addition, the cargo screen contains 75 per cent recycled fibres.

“We are happy to receive this award for the Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid,” said Sjoerd Knipping, Vice President of Marketing and Product for Kia Europe of Kia Europe. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our design and engineering teams, as well as the winning nature of our guiding philosophy ‘Opposites United.’ We are honoured to be recognised by the Red Dot Design Award for our efforts, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of automotive design.”

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most highly sought-after seals of design quality. Each year, a jury of international experts examine the submissions for design quality and degree of innovation.

This achievement comes after a long line of design award wins by Kia. The latest success by the Niro Plug-in Hybrid marks the 28th Red Dot awarded to a Kia model since 2009. Last year, the all-new EV6 was crowned ‘Best of the Best’ for its pioneering and forward-looking design, and in 2021, the Kia Sorento also won the Red Dot Award for its product design.

Kia vehicles aren’t the only Kia products to reap design accolades in recent years. In 2022, the company’s ‘Moving Inspiration Project,’ a design installation highlighting the company’s brand philosophy in Italy, was also awarded a Red Dot Design Award. These awards demonstrate the company’s continued ability to create exceptional products that push the boundaries of design excellence.

SOURCE: Kia