Kia motors (UK) ltd proud to be title sponsor of Kia Super League for second year

The second season of the Kia Super League is about to get underway and Kia Motors (UK) Ltd is proud to be title sponsor of this event especially as following England’s fantastic win against India in the Women’s World Cup two weeks ago, it is a really exciting time for women’s cricket.

Six teams will be competing for this year’s title, with the first match due to be played between last year’s winners Southern Vipers and the runners-up, Western Storm on Thursday 10 August at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

After all six teams have competed against each other once; the three teams sitting at the top of the table will play in this year’s finals day, which will be held in Hove on 1st September.

Tickets for Kia Super League fixtures can be found at www.ecb.co.uk/tickets/ksl with prices starting from just £1.00 for Under 18s and £5.00 for Adults.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.