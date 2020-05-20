Kia Motors’ “Telluriders” continue delivering face shields to hospitals and medical facilities nationwide

Kia Motors continues to “Accelerate the Good” through the donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and medical facilities nationwide. This week, the Kia “Telluriders” shipped or delivered face shields to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center and Loyola Medicine – Loyola University Medical in Chicago; and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital and St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital in Detroit. The deliveries are part of Kia’s Accelerate The Good initiatives, which includes ongoing face shield donations to medical facilities not only in the metro Chicago and Detroit areas, but also to facilities in Georgia, New Jersey, New York and Southern California. The face shields are assembled at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia in West Point and the brand plans on donating more than 300,000 face shields nationwide to help in the fight against COVID-19. In addition, Kia donated $1 million to non-profit partners that assist America’s homeless youth population.

