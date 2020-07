Kia Motors Slovakia has an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles. With more than 2,700 employees and its state-of-the-art robotics, the plant is approaching full production capacity in less than three years since its opening. The plant currently produces the cee’d family line-up of vehicles and the Kia Sportage for the European market. Available material includes video of the Kia body, paint, assembly and engine shops in Slovakia.

SOURCE: Kia