Kia Motors reveals all-new KX3 at the Guangzhou Motor Show

Kia Motors has unveiled its all-new KX3 at the 17th China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. Specifically targeting China’s competitive SUV market, the all-new B-segment compact SUV, known as Seltos in other markets, goes on sale at the same time as its reveal at the motor show.

Aside from the all-new KX3, 10 other Kia models are also on display, highlighting the brand’s latest design and technology innovations. These include the Futuron all-wheel drive concept SUV coupe; the all-new, China-exclusive K3 midsize electric sedan; and the Soul Booster EV concept.

The motor show – under the theme “New Technology New Life” — runs from November 22 until December 1 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou.

“The all-new KX3 is the ideal model for the exuberant, tech-savvy millennial, as it can help them achieve a lifestyle centered around personal freedom and mobility,” said Li Feng, the Chief Executive Officer of Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motors Co. “The all-new KX3 is well placed to establish itself as a fresh force within in the B-segment SUV market, highlighted by its sleek, sporty look, class-transcending space, robust powertrain, and diverse, cutting-edge technologies.”

SOURCE: Kia