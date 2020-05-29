Kia Motors’ response to COVID-19

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kia Motors is supporting customers and communities around the world in the fight against the virus.

Kia recognizes the sacrifices made by healthcare professionals and volunteers globally, and is providing fleets of vehicles to frontline personnel to facilitate mobility at a time when they need it most.

The company is also working closely with governments to support communities and organizations on the front line to counteract COVID-19, in the form of financial donations and provision of medical and personal protection equipment.

Kia has also established a range of national and international after service programs to offer peace of mind to customers who may be facing financial strains or mobility restrictions during this time.

Finally, the company has introduced a range of measures to create a safe working environment for its employees in all regions to ensure their health and safety throughout this time.

Our efforts around the world

Global

‘Kia Promise’ global warranty and service interval extension program

Payment deferral program*

Digital showroom and online booking*

Free vehicle disinfection service*

Building disinfection and provision of personal sanitation items*

Employee blood drive and fundraising*

*Implemented in select countries, where available

Africa and Middle East

Campaign to raise COVID-19 awareness, providing guidance to avoid infection and initiating fun stay-at-home ideas for customers in countries such as Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Oman

Asia

Support for healthcare workers in China , including donation of medical supplies and introduction of special discounts

, including donation of medical supplies and introduction of special discounts Production and donation of masks to communities, customers, suppliers, dealers, and employees in China

Donation of emergency supplies and funds to local governments and medical facilities in China

Financial donation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in India

Training center buildings provided as a treatment facility in Korea

Americas

Fleet of vehicles provided to Red Cross to assist rescue efforts in Colombia

Assembly and donation of ventilators for hospitals in Ecuador

Donation of personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals in Mexico

Setting up an expert consultation with local government in Mexico to create a pandemic response in line with that of the Korean government

to create a pandemic response in line with that of the Korean government Production of protective face shields at manufacturing plant for donation to Georgia Emergency Management Agency and medical facilities in U.S.

Donation to aid homeless youth population during pandemic in U.S.

Assembly of face shields at Georgia manufacturing plant, and delivery to medical facilities nationwide by a “Tellurider” volunteers under Kia’s Accelerate The Good Program in U.S.

Europe

Fleet of vehicles provided to transport seniors and children and deliver food and medicine in Czech Republic

Fleet of vehicles provided to Red Cross and local hospitals in France

Fleet of vehicles provided to support grocery deliveries in collaboration with the Municipality of Milan to at-risk groups in It aly

Fleet of vehicles provided to support volunteers, and donation to #MyVmeste fund in Russia

Fleet of vehicles provided to local hospitals for medical staff to use for commuting or emergencies in Spain

Fleet of vehicles provided to support healthcare personnel and enable restaurant deliveries in Sweden

Donation of disinfectant to support young children, their families, and medical staff in Poland

Donations to the Red Cross. the University Hospital in Martin, and other organizations in Slovakia , to fund the purchase of medical equipment, including face masks for the elderly

, to fund the purchase of medical equipment, including face masks for the elderly Creation of fun social media coloring activities for families staying at home in France, Poland, Spain, U.K. and others, based on drawings of Kia vehicles

