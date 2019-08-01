Kia Motors posts Global Sales of 225,902 Units in July

Kia Motors Corporation announced 225,902 units of global sales for July 2019, a 2.7 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

Kia’s best-selling model was the Sportage SUV, with 36,083 units sold globally in July.

Sales in Korea rose slightly from a year earlier to 47,080 units. The newly launched facelift model of the K7 (Cadenza) led the sales with 8,173 units, the highest monthly sales since the model first debuted in 2009. Kia’s first ever compact SUV Seltos sold 3,335 units in just six days since it went on sale in late July.

Sales outside of Korea totaled 178,822 units, a 3.4 percent year-on-year decline. Nevertheless, the Sportage SUV led the sales once again with 34,223 units, followed by the Rio (Pride) and the K3 (Forte) subcompact sedan with 21,398 and 20,910 units, respectively.

With a more extensive lineup of SUVs, including Seltos and Telluride, Kia’s sales are forecast to gain stronger momentum in the second half of 2019.

SOURCE: Kia Motors