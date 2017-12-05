Kia Motors opening interactive “Stinger Salons” across the U.S. To showcase the most highly anticipated vehicle in company history

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, Kia Motors America (KMA) is celebrating the arrival of the highest-performance vehicle the brand has ever delivered – the all-new 2018 Stinger – by opening showcases in retail centers across the country. “Stinger Salons” are currently open in Bethesda, Maryland; Skokie, Illinois; and White Plains, New York; with additional locations scheduled to debut soon in California, Georgia and Texas.

Designed in Frankfurt and developed on Germany’s famed Nürburgring under the watchful eyes of two auto industry legends – Peter Schreyer, Kia Motors’ chief design officer, and Albert Biermann, head of Kia’s Vehicle Test and High-Performance Development – the Stinger is unlike anything seen before from the brand, and the modern and clean look of the “Stinger Salons” allows the powerful fastback sedan’s styling and performance credentials to shine. Visitors can gain insight on the Stinger’s years-long journey from concept car to reality and how the Kia brand has evolved through conversations with knowledgeable product specialists as well as interaction with custom video content and virtual reality modules.

“Stinger is a dream car and as we usher in a new era for the Kia brand we are doing something different to show people just how far Kia has come with a true gran turismo that has a faster top speed and zero to 60 time than a Porsche Panamera1,” said Saad Chehab, vice president, marketing communications, KMA. “Whether you are a diehard enthusiast or a curious onlooker who has heard the buzz about the Stinger and Kia’s industry-leading quality, our salons are designed to take visitors on a journey and explore what makes the Stinger such a unique and special offering.”

Built by the brand ranked highest by J.D. Power in initial quality for two consecutive years2, the 2018 Kia Stinger delivers head-turning design, premium amenities and heart-pounding power at an incredibly value-packed price. Available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive, the Stinger GT, with its twin-turbo V6, produces 365 horsepower and pushes the sports sedan to a top speed of 167 miles per hour and from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds3.

Additional “Stinger Salon” locations are planned for the Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, California; Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara, California; the Mall of Georgia in Buford, Georgia; and the Domain in Austin, Texas, all of which are set to open within the first quarter of next year. While there are no direct sales opportunities at the Stinger Salons, on-site specialists can refer those interested in purchasing a Stinger to one of Kia’s nearly 800 dealerships nationwide.

