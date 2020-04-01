Kia Motors Europe appoints Won-jeong Jeong as President

Kia Motors Europe today announces that Won-Jeong Jeong has been appointed to President, overseeing the brand’s European operations.

In his new role, Mr. Jeong will oversee the launch of Kia’s new brand identity in Europe, through which Kia aims to raise perceptions of the brand as a leader in electrification, particularly among Millennial and ‘Gen-Z’ consumers. This forms a key tenet of ‘Plan S’, the company’s mid- to long-term strategy aimed at establishing a leadership position in the future automotive industry. With extensive experience across the automotive value chain, as well as expertise in Kia’s overseas operations, Mr. Jeong is ideally placed to drive the company’s transition towards EVs and mobility solutions.

Won-Jeong Jeong said: “Kia’s corporate and product design identity is being revamped in order to surpass the expectations of our target customers. The European market is playing an important role in the brand’s worldwide efforts to popularise electrification, mobility services, connectivity and autonomy, and I’m excited to work with the team there to progress this.”

Prior to his position as President for Kia Motors Europe, Mr. Jeong has worked his way through an array of leadership roles. He started his career with Hyundai Motor Group in 1992, and, most recently, held the position of Vice President Global Business Planning Group in Korea and, before that, President of Kia Motors Russia. Mr. Jeong has also made a major contribution to the growth of Kia’s European sales in recent years, having previously held roles at Kia Motors UK and Kia Motors Europe.

About Kia’s ‘Plan S’ mid- to long-term strategy

Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy outlines the company’s pre-emptive and enterprising ‘shift’ from a business system focused on internal combustion engine vehicles toward one centred on electric vehicles and customised mobility solutions.

By the end of 2025, the company plans to offer a full line-up of 11 battery electric vehicles. With these models, Kia is looking to achieve a 6.6 per cent share of the global EV market (excluding China), while also attaining a 25 per cent share of its sales from its eco-friendly cars.

SOURCE: Kia