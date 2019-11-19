Kia Motors celebrates decade of manufacturing in Georgia

Kia Motors Corporation today celebrated its 10th anniversary of vehicle production in West Point, Georgia, U.S.A. The facility, named Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (KMMG), was the company’s first manufacturing hub to open in North America. It has so far helped create more than 15,000 local jobs and produced more than three million vehicles.

KMMG became the Korean firm’s third overseas manufacturing plant when it held its ground-breaking ceremony in October 2006, and underwent over three years of construction before producing its first vehicle, a Sorento, in November 2009. The 2,200-acre site has played a key role in strengthening Kia’s presence in the U.S. market ever since, and currently has a production capacity of 340,000 vehicles per year.

Most of the output at KMMG is for the brand’s popular SUV models, the Telluride and Sorento, as well as the Optima mid-size sedan. Kia Motors plans to increase KMMG’s annual production target for the Telluride to 80,000 units from the current 60,000.

Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, who was president of Kia Motors Corporation when it made the decision to locate in Georgia, congratulated KMMG employees and local partners at a special event to mark the anniversary. He also thanked state and local officials for their unwavering support over the past decade.

“The KMMG team members are known around the world for their output and dedication,” said EVC Chung. “The support we have received since the very beginning – from state and local governments, civic organizations and various partners – has been critical to the success of Kia’s first American plant. Without a doubt, Georgia and the larger U.S. market will be the crown jewel of our global operations.”

SOURCE: Kia