Kia Motors announces October global sales

Kia Motors Corporation recorded total global sales of 265,714 units in October, a 6.1 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

The Sportage SUV topped Kia’s global sales ranking with 35,811 units sold, followed by the Seltos SUV with 30,822 units and the K3 sedan with 25,533 units.

Korea Sales

Sales in Korea rose by 1.8 percent from a year earlier to 48,009 units as brisk sales of Carnival minivan (also known as Sedona in some markets) as well as Sorento and Seltos SUVs supported Kia’s growth in its home market.

Sales outside of Korea

Sales in overseas markets saw a 7 percent jump from a year earlier with 217,705 units, driven by models such as Sportage and Seltos SUVs and K3 sedan.

The company expects solid sales results to continue in the upcoming months thanks to an expanded SUV line-up including the Sonet SUV, released in India in August, and the pending debut of a gasoline model of Sorento SUV.

Despite the adverse business environment, Kia will continue to focus on implementing its ‘Plan S’ strategy, the company’s mid- to long-term roadmap for transformation into a mobility company.

SOURCE: Kia