Kia Motors announces November global sales

Kia Motors Corporation today announced November sales of 248,942 units led by popular RV models including the Seltos and Sportage. The November results were slightly higher than the 246,942 sold in the same month a year earlier.

Sales in Korea posted 48,615 units, almost on par with 48,700 sold in November 2018, led by the continued popularity of the Seltos entry SUV, which hit the market earlier this year. Shipment of K5 mid-size sedan, however, dropped last month as customers lined up for the launch of the all-new generation K5 model due to be launched in the Korean market later this month.

Sales outside of Korea climbed 1.1 percent to 200,327 units from 198,242 a year before, backed by strong sales of SUV models such as the Seltos in India and the Telluride flagship SUV in the US.

The Sportage SUV was Kia’s best-selling model globally with sales of 40,541 units last month, followed by the K3 (Forte) sedan and Rio (Pride) subcompact sedan models.

Introduction of the all-new K5 in Korea later this month is expected to provide fresh stimulus to the company’s home market and the momentum will likely expand to overseas markets through 2020.

SOURCE: Kia