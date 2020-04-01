Kia Motors announces March global sales

Kia Motors Corporation today announced its March 2020 global sales results, recording a total of 226,960 units sold, which represents 6.4 percent decrease from March 2019.

Globally, the Sportage SUV was at the top of Kia’s sales with 28,977 units sold, followed by the Seltos with 27,806 units and the K3 (Forte) sedan with 21,194 units.

Korea Sales

Compared to March 2019, the sales in Korea rose by 15.3 percent to 51,008 units from 44,233 units. This is the first time in 23 months that Kia has sold more than 50,000 units per month in the Korean market since April 2018. Recently launched models such as the K5 (Optima) sedan released last December and the Sorento SUV released last month contributed to the sales increase.

Overseas Sales

Sales in overseas markets decreased by 11.2 percent to 175,952 units from 198,137 units due to COVID-19 outbreak weakening demand in global markets. The company also temporarily shut down some overseas plants to curb the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In response to the global health crisis, Kia continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in real-time and have taken specific actions to ensure that all possible measures are being put in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY Change Feb-20 MoM Change 2020 YTD 2019 YTD YTD Change Korea Sales 51,008 44,233 15.3% 28,681 77.8% 116,739 115,465 1.1% Overseas Sales 175,952 198,137 -11.2% 167,727 4.9% 527,363 534,431 -1.3% Global Sales 226,960 242,370 -6.4% 196,408 15.6% 644,102 649,896 -0.9%

Source: Kia