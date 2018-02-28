Kia Motors America statement regarding organizational changes

Effective March 1, Jang Won (Justin) Sohn will leave the positions of President and CEO of Kia Motors America (KMA) to assume the position of Head of Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East Operations for Kia Motors Corporation. SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, currently the President and CEO of Kia Canada Inc., will transition to the same positions, President and CEO, at Kia Motors America. Yoon returns to KMA after previously serving the company from 2006-2012.

During Sohn’s tenure at Kia Motors America, the brand recorded a number of historic achievements in the United States, including: record-breaking new car sales in 2015 and 2016; best-ever Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales; back-to-back number one rankings in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study; and the Stinger becoming the first Kia vehicle to be named a finalist for the prestigious North American Car of the Year award.

