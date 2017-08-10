Kia Motors America records second-best July certified pre-owned vehicle sales total in company history

Kia Motors America announced its second-best July Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle sales with 6,431 units sold, proving that consumers continue to be attracted to Kia’s award-winning lineup of vehicles. Double digit gains for Kia’s Sedona and Sportage helped the brand continue to outpace the industry in July.

Autodata’s1 July CPO retail sales report confirms that when it comes to pre-owned vehicles, Kia continues to excel with an overall 5.2-percent increase year-over-year.

“With the explosion in popularity of leasing over the past few years, the market is now flush with quality low-mileage used vehicles that are attractive to buyers looking for near-new models at affordable prices,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis for Edmunds. “Certified Pre-Owned programs like Kia’s provide another layer of confidence about buying used by running vehicles through stringent inspections and securing impressive warranties.”

Administered by JM&A Group, Kia’s CPO program accepts only Kia vehicles that are five years or newer with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer and every vehicle undergoes a meticulous 150-point Quality Assurance inspection by certified Kia technicians. CPO vehicles also come with a 10-year /100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty2 and 12-month /12,000 mile-Platinum Coverage3. Whether it’s the midsize Optima sedan, iconic Soul or the Sorento SUV that drivers dream of, customers get a great price matched with superb quality, bypassing the stress, risk and uncertainty that typically comes with buying a previously owned vehicle.

