Kia Motors America introduces google assistant into the award-winning UVO infotainment system

At the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show today, Kia Motors America (KMA) announced the addition of UVO Agent for compatible Kia vehicles, which allows Kia owners to interact with the Google Assistant on their phones or Google Home to execute a variety of remote commands. The Kia integration with the Google Assistant is now available for use in the following Kia vehicles with compatible UVO hardware; the 2018 Niro PHEV, Soul EV1, Optima PHEV and K9002.

The UVO Agent can be easily set up through the Google Assistant or Google Home app. Simple voice commands are all that’s needed to control your compatible Kia model and allows the user to access a variety of functions. Commands include, “Tell UVO to start my Soul EV,” or “Tell UVO to lock my Niro.” UVO Agent features include Remote Start/Stop Engine, Remote Climate Control, Remote Charge Start/Stop, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Lock3.

“Our customers inspired this latest enhancement to the Kia ownership experience,” said Henry Bzeih, director, connected car & mobility services, strategy & planning, KMA. “With more people using smart technology at home and work, it was a natural extension to bring this easy to use and widely adapted platform to the driver’s seat. With a simple voice command, Kia owners can interface with their vehicles in the same manner they use the Google Assistant in their homes.”

The Google Assistant can provide real-time answers, activate streaming music services, smart home devices, and now, smart car and connected car technology allowing for seamless connectivity directly into Kia vehicles. The Google Assistant is available on select Android4 phones, select Apple iPhone5, smart speakers like Google Home and more.

