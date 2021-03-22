Kia Motors America hires Michael McHale as director, brand experience

Kia Motors America (KMA) announced today that automotive industry veteran, Michael McHale, has joined the company as director, brand experience. In the newly created role, McHale will lead all aspects of public relations and external communications including events, experiential, auto shows and strategic partnerships. McHale will report directly to Russell Wager, KMA’s vice president, marketing.

McHale brings more than 25 years of automotive industry experience to his new role. Recently, McHale was head of communications at Rivian Automotive where he oversaw the brand’s introduction to the U.S. market in 2018. Previously, McHale spent 11 years as director, corporate communications at Subaru of America where he oversaw all public relations, social media, auto show and internal communications efforts. He has also held positions with the BMW, Land Rover and MINI automotive brands. McHale began his career in design and production engineering at Land Rover in the UK.

“As the industry shifts to electrification, Michael’s experience will be instrumental to our communications efforts as we continue to propel Kia forward and further differentiate the brand in the quickly evolving automotive landscape,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America.

SOURCE: Kia