Kia Motors America celebrates grand opening of Southwest region

Kia Motors America (KMA) is celebrating the grand opening of the brand’s Southwest Region office in the Dallas, Texas, metropolitan area. The addition of a fifth region brings Kia’s sales, marketing and training operations closer to the company’s network of nearly 800 dealers across the U.S. Justin Sohn, Kia Motors America’s President & CEO was joined by local dealer principals and Southwest Region team members for the grand opening.

“The establishment of this new regional office allows us to focus further on elevating the customer experience and improving brand perception for all of Kia’s valued dealer partners,” said Michael Sprague, Chief Operating Officer and EVP, KMA.

The new region is led by Scott Martin, an 11-year Kia Motors America veteran who previously served as the Regional Parts & Service Manager in the company’s Western Region. Kia’s Southwest region joins the brand’s Central Region office in Downers Grove, Illinois; the Eastern Region office in East Brunswick, New Jersey; the Western Region office in Irvine, California; and the Southern Region office in Atlanta, Georgia.

