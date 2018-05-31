Kia Motors America appoints Michael Cole as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President

Kia Motors America has announced the appointment of Michael Cole to the role of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. Cole – the chief operating office of Kia Motors Europe since November 2012 – will serve as the central point of contact for all sales, marketing, service and corporate and product planning functions in the U.S., and will report to KMA’s President and CEO, Sean Yoon.

In his leadership role with Kia Motors Europe, Cole oversaw 40 per cent sales growth, outpacing the 27 per cent growth in the recovering European market. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director of Kia Motors UK Ltd from 2009 to 2012 and led the wholly-owned subsidiary to several sales records and through a period of sustained new product activity.

“Kia’s sales, market share and brand awareness increased dramatically across Europe under Michael Cole‘s leadership and his wealth of knowledge and experience will serve our U.S. operations well as we continue to sharpen focus on retail sales.” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO, Kia Motors America.

“We have an aggressive slate of new and redesigned product launches scheduled for the next 18 months, and I look forward to working with Michael to increase demand for Kia’s award-winning vehicles in the United States.”

With over 30 years of automotive industry experience, Michael’s career also includes corporate and field-based roles with Toyota and retail experience with one of the UK’s largest Ford dealers.

“I am delighted to take up my new position at Kia Motors America and for the opportunity to work with the company’s team members and dealers. Working together, our goal is to deliver the sales growth and brand reputation enhancement that our great products and services deserve,” said Cole.

“My experience in Europe and the UK demonstrates what Kia can achieve, and our future success in the U.S. will be driven by a similar focus on our key strengths of world-class design, quality and reliability, technology and safety, and a promise to offer our customers the best purchase and ownership experience.”

