Kia Motors America announces record September sales

Kia Motors America announced September sales of 55,519 units marking both the best September retail sales and best quarterly retail sales performances. September sales were led by the Telluride and Sportage SUV models with 8,829 and 7,165 units sold, respectively. Year-over-year, retail sales rose 35.3-percent to 53,513 vehicles, with additional September sales highlights including:

An all-time monthly sales record for Kia’s fastest turning model in company history – the Telluride SUV, with 8,829 units sold

Best-ever September sales performance for the Sportage SUV

Record monthly sales for the Seltos SUV with 5,613 units sold

Highest monthly sales for the all-new K5 midsize sedan, with 5,763 units sold in September

“Our strong September sales performance was led by record setting sales of three of our popular and capable SUVs, Telluride, Sportage and Seltos, and also marked the brand’s best-ever quarterly sales total in our 25-year history in the U.S.,” said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. “With the recent introduction of the all-new 2021 Sorento SUV and the ongoing popularity of the all-new K5 midsize sedan, Kia enters the fourth quarter with the most robust model lineup ever. Even despite the ongoing pandemic, Kia’s momentum remains strong as we have outperformed the industry yet again. We’re confident this upward trajectory will continue.”

SOURCE: Kia