Kia Motors America announces record January sales

Kia Motors America today announced best-ever January sales of 40,355 units, up 8-percent over the same period last year. Sales were led by the Sportage SUV, which posted an 11-percent increase year-over-year, marking the model’s best-ever January sales performance. The month also saw the first retail deliveries of the all-new 2021 Seltos SUV.

“After outpacing the industry last year Kia is off to a fast start with best-ever January sales,” said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. “With the all-new Seltos SUV already on sale in select areas and hitting showrooms nationwide over the next few weeks, along with more new and refreshed models on the way, we are confident that more consumers will continue taking notice of Kia’s world-class offerings.”

SOURCE: Kia