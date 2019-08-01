Kia Motors America announces July sales

Kia Motors America today announced July sales of 53,405 vehicles, led by the Forte with 9,172 units sold, representing a 22-percent increase in sales of the model as compared to July 2018. The Rio and Sportage models also saw double-digit sales gains over the same period last year with 23- and 22-percent increases, respectively. In addition, the popular Telluride SUV maintains its status as one of the fastest-selling models on the market with demand continuing to far exceed supply.

“Kia continues to outperform the industry as we capitalize on the groundswell of momentum generated during the first half of the year,” said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. “As we enter the final weeks of the critical summer sales period, we are confident that interest in the Kia brand, and our entire award-winning line up, will remain high.”

SOURCE: Kia