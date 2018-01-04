Kia Motors America announces December sales

Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced December sales of 43,039 vehicles. Kia’s 2017 sales total of 589,668 units featured several standout performances, including:

The expansion of Kia’s EcoDynamics footprint with 27,237 Niro hybrid vehicles sold in less than 12 full months in showrooms, making Niro the third best-selling hybrid vehicle in the U.S. 1

Best-ever annual sales for the Forte family of compact cars

A 52.9-percent increase in sales of the Cadenza premium sedan to the highest annual total since arriving in the U.S. in 2013

Three nameplates – Soul, Forte and Optima – surpassing the 100,000-unit mark for the second straight year

“2017 was an important year in the ongoing maturation of the Kia brand as we ranked number one in the entire industry in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study for the second consecutive year and saw two nameplates reach new sales heights,” said Justin Sohn, president and CEO, KMA. “With the highly anticipated Stinger now arriving in showrooms and a host of new and refreshed products scheduled to debut this year, including the all-new Niro PHEV, Kia will continue to strengthen its position as today’s world-class automaker.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.