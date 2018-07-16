Kia Motors America announces best-ever first half certified pre-owned vehicle sales

Kia Motors America announces record first half Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) monthly sales with 39,954 vehicles sold. This achievement is an indication that Kia’s wide variety of stylish and fun-to-drive vehicles coupled with the brand’s industry-leading warranty, provide consumers the models they want and the added peace of mind they need when shopping for a CPO car. Kia’s popular Sportage and Forte helped drive the brand’s sales with double-digit gains.

“Strong sales gains for Sportage and Forte reflect the broad scope and mass appeal of Kia’s world-class model lineup and our CPO program,” said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. “The program continues to attract new customers to the Kia brand and positively shape perception.”

Autodata’s June1 CPO retail sales report confirms that when it comes to pre-owned vehicles Kia continues to attract attention with record monthly sales total of 7,225, a 13.2-percent increase year-over-year.

“Kia’s CPO Program is among the best in the industry, offering coverage terms and benefits that resonate with value-oriented shoppers,” said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. “Now roll in the advanced features and appealing style found across the Kia model line and you’ve got a recipe for sales growth and customer satisfaction.”

KMA’s CPO program accepts only Kia vehicles that are five years or newer with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer, and requires a meticulous 164-point Quality Assurance inspection by certified Kia technicians. CPO vehicles also come with a 10-year /100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty2 and 12-month /12,000 mile-Platinum Coverage3. Whether it’s the midsize Optima sedan, iconic Soul or the Sorento SUV that drivers dream of, customers get a great price matched with superb quality, bypassing the stress, risk and uncertainty that typically comes with buying a previously owned vehicle.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.