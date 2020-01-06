Kia marks another record sales year

Kia Motors (UK) Limited hit another record figure for sales during 2019 – reaching a total of 97,323 – up by 1.6 per cent on the 2018 total and an eighth successive annual record total.

Despite a wide range of challenges in the UK new car market, Kia’s 190 dealers delivered more cars to more customers than ever before – including an impressive increase in electrified vehicles such as e-Niro and the company’s range of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

The most popular model in Kia’s range remained the Sportage SUV with over 34,500 delivered. Just over 12,300 variants of the all-new Ceed range attracted UK customers, the evergreen Picanto city car recorded just under 18,000 sales, the compact cross-over Stonic appealed to more than 8,400 customers and the Niro family accounted for 9,300 sales. This improved sales total came despite the demise of the Venga and Carens models.

Paul Philpott, President and Chief Executive commented: “Our dealers have done a fantastic job delivering more Kia models to customers than ever before and I am delighted that motorists continue to recognize our unmatched quality and value tied to our industry-leading 7 Year Warranty.

“Looking forward, we are committed to helping our dealer network continue to supply even more vehicles to their customers whilst at the same time recognizing the challenge of lower CO2 targets and the need to broaden our electrified vehicle performance. Our aim is to move from one-in-ten vehicles being electrified to one-in-three this year,” he added.

During 2020, Kia will introduce an updated version of its What Car? Car of the Year winning e-Niro in much greater volumes. The new year also sees the arrival of the all-new Soul EV with a 280 mile range. The company will also add further hybrid and plug-in hybrid models during the year.

The 2019 results mark the end of a remarkable decade for Kia during which it has delivered 780,000 new cars to UK customers – with the 2019 sales total representing a growth of 92.5 per cent compared to 2010.

SOURCE: Kia