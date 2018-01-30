Kia makes its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2018

Kia Motors India (KMI) will make its Indian market debut at the Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi with a new concept car exclusive to India. Kia will unveil the SP Concept at the New Delhi Motor Show on 7 February, 2018, alongside a showcase of 16 of the brand’s global models.

Inspired by Indian heritage and driven by advanced technology, the Kia SP Concept hints at the company’s plans to introduce a new SUV to the Indian market in future. Bold and stylish, the SP Concept combines sophisticated beauty, breakthrough technology, and high functionality in a small SUV form.

Alongside the world debut for the SP Concept, Kia will showcase a range of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and other cars in its global product line up – including the exciting All-New Stinger gran turismo. Kia Motors is looking to replicate its international success in India, the world’s fastest growing car market.

Han-Woo Park, President of Kia Motors Corporation, commented: “All of us at Kia Motors are extremely proud to take our first steps into one of world’s largest automotive markets. And we are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard in the Indian auto industry by providing consumers with world-class products and services, while engaging with and giving back to the local community.”

Kia’s award-winning products are now among the most popular cars on sale across the world today, gaining praise for attractive design, high-tech features, and reliability. The company’s distinctive design identity, including its hallmark ‘tiger-nose’ grille, runs through the brand’s entire vehicle line-up, making the brand’s cars immediately recognizable all over the world.

