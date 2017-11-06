Kia leads World Car Of The Year nominations

Kia products have topped the nomination list for the World Car of the Year Awards with six nominations for its newly launched products around the world.

Indicating Kia’s recent product offensive the WCOTY jurors will be considering the Picanto, Stonic, Niro and Stinger models in two different categories – World Car and World Urban Car.

Director and Vice Chair of the WCOTY Jury, Mike Rutherford commented: “It is nothing short of astonishing that Kia has beaten German giants BMW and Volkswagen into joint second place. On its own it has more nominations than all the legendary American brands put together. That is something nobody would have predicted a decade ago.”

Paul Philpott, President and Chief Executive of Kia Motors (UK) Limited said: “Although nominations guarantee nothing, it is very flattering that our new models have received this kind of attention. We are delighted but not flattered that our product offensive has been recognised. We’ll be flattered if one of them wins!”

The World Car of the Year is judged by 83 media jurors from 24 countries and contenders must be available for delivery across large parts of the globe during the first half of 2018.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.