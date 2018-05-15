Kia leads all brands with eight vehicles with either a 2018 TSP or TSP+ rating

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has awarded its best rating possible, Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+), to the refreshed 2019 Kia Sorento, bringing to Kia the highest number of vehicles with either a 2018 Top Safety Pick (TSP) or Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) rating among all brands. Kia’s best-selling SUV received good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests and “Good”-rated headlights when equipped with optional autonomous emergency braking and LED headlights.

“This is a significant and fantastic achievement for Kia,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, KMA. “It’s an honor to have earned strong safety ratings across so many of our vehicle lines.”

Vehicles with the TSP+ rating include: 2019 Sorento1, 2018 Forte sedan2, 2018 Optima3 and 2018 Soul4. To qualify for TSP+, the IIHS testing parameters require a vehicle earn “Good” ratings in six crashworthiness tests – driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength, and head restraint. Also required is “Good” or “Acceptable” rating in the passenger side small overlap test, an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating for front crash prevention, and a “Good” rating in headlight testing. Please see the disclaimer for each vehicle and refer to iihs.org for more information.

Vehicles with a TSP rating include 2018 Cadenza5, 2018 Sedona6, 2018 Sorento7 and 2018 Sportage8. To qualify for a TSP rating, a vehicle must earn “Good” ratings in five crashworthiness tests—driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also must earn an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating for front crash prevention, and a “Good” or “Acceptable” rating in headlight testing. Ratings are also dependent on specific “built after” date for each model. Please see the disclaimer for each vehicle and refer to iihs.org for more information.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.