Kia launches UK PBV commercial vehicle strategy

Kia announces UK commercial vehicle plans at CV Show, with the launch of the Kia PV5, Kia’s first PBV to launch in the UK

Kia UK has revealed its PBV commercial vehicle plans for the nation at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Show, including a dedicated brand-new dealer network to supply sales, after sales and servicing for Kia’s PBV products. In addition, specification and pricing for the first dedicated fully electric Kia PBV to arrive in the UK, the PV5, have been revealed – with pre-orders for PV5 Cargo and PV5 Passenger to commence on Thursday, 01 May 2025.

Dedicated commercial network

Kia will launch a brand-new network of dedicated professional business van centres across the country.

This new network will begin with around 45 centres, offering sales and after sales services, and grow to 60 by the end of next year. Each PBV Centre will be equipped with its own dedicated facilities and specialist resources to support customers quickly and efficiently.

In most cases, the new network will be with existing Kia partners who have experience of commercial vehicles with other brands. Further partner details and announcements will follow in the coming months, with Kia PBV centres opening for business from Q4 2025 to coincide with the first PV5 UK deliveries.

The Kia PV5

The PV5 Cargo establishes new benchmarks for electric vans and in the small van market segment, with leading specifications including space, payload, charging and range, each made possible by the use of its dedicated E-GMP.S platform. This is a purpose-built platform designed and ready for commercial work across delivery, utilities, and ride hailing.

PV5 Cargo is available in two body lengths and, uniquely to its segment, will be available with a high roof option on the longer body, giving it a best-in-class cargo volume of up to 5.17m3 for the L2/H2 (4.4m3 L2/H1). PV5 Cargo is big on practicality and convenience, benefiting from thoughtful and useful details including the lowest rear step height in its class at just 419mm and a payload of up to 790kg on the L2/H1.

A choice of two battery options – standard range 51.5kWh or long range 71.2kWh – offer up to 181 miles* or up to 247 miles* respectively. Thanks to the efficiency of its dedicated electric platform, reduction of driving range while transporting a payload is also kept to a minimum.

With 150kW DC and 11kW AC charging built-in as standard across all PV5 variants, minimum downtime while recharging is ensured. Rapid charging from 10-to-80% takes less than 30 minutes with either battery option.

The PV5 Cargo in L2/H1 configuration will be priced from £27,645 (+VAT) for the entry grade ‘Essential’ with standard range battery or £30,145 (+VAT) with long range battery option. The PV5 Cargo will further qualify for the current OZEV (Office for Zero Emission Vehicles) Plug-in Van grant reducing the price by £5,000. This makes it one of the best value and most complete electric vans available.

In addition, the PV5 Passenger variant will be priced from £32,995 (OTR). This people carrying version of PV5 will eventually be available in both 5- and 7-seat configurations (5-seats only from launch), with a lifting tailgate, and will offer a range of up to 249 miles* with the long-range battery.

At launch, PV5 Cargo, Crew, Chassis Cab and Passenger will be available in L2/H1 form. In 2026, the PV5 Cargo range will be further expanded with a smaller L1/H1 or larger L2/H2 variant. Furthermore, a dedicated WAV (Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle) has been developed as an in-factory conversion, providing step-free access via a ramp and side door. More information on the PV5 WAV will follow in due course.

Every Kia PBV product will come with an industry-leading seven-year/100,000-mile warranty as standard. In addition, the PV5 offers an impressive servicing interval of every two years/20,000 miles, delivering further peace of mind.

Pre-orders for the PV5 Cargo Passenger open on Thursday, 01 May 2025, with first UK customer deliveries expected in Q4 2025.

Commercial future

Initially, Kia plans to sell between 3-4,000 units in the first full year of PBV sales, backed by the versatility and flexible options available with the PV5 model. Kia plans to incrementally build year-on-year to around 17,000 sales in 2030.

Kia first revealed its PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) business plans in its global ‘Plan S’ business strategy, announced in January 2020. Following the PV5, a larger commercial vehicle, the Kia PV7, is planned for 2027 and the Kia PV9 is planned for 2029.

Kia has invested around €3 billion to build the brand-new and state-of-the-art Hwaseong EVO plant in South Korea, where the PV5 will be built. This factory can produce 150,000 units per year and ushers in the next generation of commercial vehicle factory capabilities, for example to enable chassis cab conversions and custom livery paint to be completed on-site.

Fleet focus

Kia’s partnership with Geotab and provision of state-of-the-art on-board technology, including native access to the Android App store via the van’s 12.9-inch central display is designed to help fleets reduce paper and increase efficiency, ensuring customers benefit from the latest software solutions and developments. Kia has additionally partnered with Samsung and 42dot to further enhance software solutions capabilities for its PBV products.

Paul Philpott, President & CEO of Kia UK commented, “I am delighted to introduce Kia PBVs to the UK and our very first dedicated fully electric van, the Kia PV5.

“This is an incredibly exciting time as we grow our business into the commercial vehicle sector here in the UK for the first time. To achieve this, we are launching a brand-new network of PBV Centres to offer first-class sales and support for our commercial vehicle customers.

“The launch of Kia PBVs is the greatest change Kia has undergone since it entered the UK car market over three decades ago. We will build on our expertise gained through our car business, which has evolved the Kia brand from market newcomer in the 1990s to today being the fourth best-selling car brand in the UK.

“This new business for Kia introduces new products, new customers and a new sector of the industry for our brand. We welcome everyone to discover Kia’s groundbreaking new venture and we very much look forward to forming new relationships and helping businesses switch to electric with the Kia PV5.”

Brand success

Kia has progressively grown over the last two decades as a global manufacturer of stylishly designed and high-quality passenger cars that are innovative, versatile, and excellent value.

In the UK, Kia achieved 112,252 passenger cars registered in 2024 and was the fourth best-selling brand in the UK car market with a 5.7% market share. So far in 2025, Kia has achieved its best-ever month on record, and Q1, following almost 20,000 cars registered in March. Kia’s car range includes the fully electric EV3, EV6 and EV9. The EV3 is the reigning 2025 UK Car of the Year and the 2025 World Car of the Year, two awards matched by the EV9 in 2024.

Kia is frequently ranked as the best brand by dealers, having been named as the number one brand in the past five consecutive National Franchised Dealer Association (NFDA) Dealer Attitude Surveys (DAS).

Building on these achievements, Kia is confident in being able to deliver a brand-new UK PBV dealer network that will offer a complete service for customers from sales to after sales and service.

Over 50 years of commercial vehicle heritage

Kia has grown from a bicycle manufacturer in 1944 to a global mobility solutions provider with a rich heritage in commercial vehicles.

Kia’s first commercial vehicle was the three wheel pickup K-360 in 1962, followed by the similar T-600 three-wheel pickup in 1969. Kia’s first four-wheeled product was the Brisa pickup, which followed in 1974. Kia’s first car arrived in 1976, a car variant of the Brisa that proved enormously popular with taxi firms.

Kia continued its growth in the commercial vehicle sector with the introduction of the Kia Bongo pickup in 1980. This model has gone through four generations and multiple powertrain options, including the current-generation Bongo Electric model that launched in 2020.

In addition to Kia’s commercial vehicle roots and expertise built over five decades, Kia also manufacturers coaches, busses, HGVs, and a range of military vehicles. Furthermore, Kia has launched the Tasman pickup that shares the PV5’s production facility at the brand-new purpose-built Hwaseong EVO Plant in South Korea.

