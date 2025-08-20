Kia launches EV production in Europe with the EV4

Kia has kicked off the production of electric vehicles at its European plant in Slovakia for the first time

The five-door Kia EV4 hatch is the brand’s first fully electric vehicle to be manufactured in Europe following extensive updates to production lines at Kia’s sole European production facility in Slovakia. This represents a major step forward in Kia’s electrification strategy for the region.

Designed specifically for the European market, the EV4 variant will be assembled exclusively at Kia AutoLand Slovakia.

“The start of EV4 production is a huge milestone for us. It demonstrates the technical capability and flexibility of our European operations,” said Marc Hedrich, President and CEO of Kia Europe. “From 20 August, Slovakia will build fully electric cars alongside models with hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Through the expansion of our production capabilities, we are supporting our diverse European customer base even more.”

“We have been preparing for the EV4’s production launch for a long time,” said Tomáš Potoček, spokesperson for Kia Slovakia. “By combining advanced manufacturing technology with the dedication of our skilled workforce, we have successfully begun mass production of this model.”

Built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV4 delivers a balance of performance and efficiency. It is available with two battery options: a standard 58.3-kWh battery and an extended-range 81.4-kWh variant. The EV4 boasts advanced energy innovations, such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities. The model features an aluminium bonnet to reduce weight and enhance handling, as well as a palette of eight exterior colours, including one exclusive matte finish.

The EV4’s design combines bold, sharp lines with Kia’s award-winning ‘Opposites United’ philosophy. It was first unveiled globally in February 2025 and is tailored to meet the needs of customers seeking innovation, performance, and electric mobility.

From Zilina to the world

Kia’s manufacturing facility in Zilina, Slovakia, is a cornerstone of the company’s European operations. Opened in 2004, the two-square-kilometre plant is strategically located for serving key European markets. It employs around 3,700 people and operates with more than 600 advanced robots. The plant is capable of producing multiple model variants simultaneously across five main production areas: press, body, paint, engine, and assembly.

Following a €108-million investment, the production lines have been modernised with new technologies, including an EV battery conveyor at the chassis line in the assembly shop.

The Zilina plant produces other models such as the Kia XCeed and Kia Sportage. This includes hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, which have accounted for 25 per cent of its total output as of 2024.

With an annual capacity of 350,000 vehicles and 540,000 engines, the facility has produced more than five million units since opening, which are exported to 83 countries. These figures account for approximately 11 per cent of the company’s global vehicle output.

Kia has integrated sustainability measures into the plant’s operations. Since 2014, Kia Slovakia has reduced electricity consumption per vehicle by 11 per cent, water usage by 28 per cent, and CO2 emissions by 13 per cent. At the moment, the factory runs entirely on renewable electricity and plans to meet approximately 1.5 per cent of its total energy needs with a new photovoltaic power plant by the end of this year.

SOURCE: Kia