Kia launch seven year service plans

Limited is up-grading and extending its service plans for owners. From 16 April 2018 the newly launched ‘Kia Care’ service plans – replacing the popular Care-3 service plans launched seven years ago – are available across all of its dealerships.

Re-named ‘Kia Care’ they have been developed to provide customers with a wide range of service plan options for any Kia model within the first seven years of the vehicles life – matching its industry-leading seven-year warranty.

The new service plans include a comprehensive range of options including the original, traditional, first three and five services, but in addition a customer can now purchase services up to and including the seventh service which matches the full length of the warranty.

The plans are available for all Kia owners and can be purchased at any point of ownership for cars up to five years old. Standard plans cover the first three to five years of servicing but the options then extend to a wider selection which include fourth and fifth services as well as sixth and seventh* services to cover the length of the warranty.

Hamish McCowan, After-Sales Director at Kia Motors (UK) Ltd. said of the newly launched plans: “Our Care-3 service plans have been a great success and to be able to expand on these to offer new and existing customers a greater level of options when it comes to servicing their Kia’s beyond the third year of ownership shows the confidence we have in our products and our dealerships.”

All ‘Kia Care’ service plans will now include a pollen/cabin filter change as well as the ability to purchase multiple MOT test fee options at a set price of £35 – MOT’s can be added to any service plan or can be purchased separately. Full pricing for the Kia Care service plans are available online and range from £319 for three services on the Rio, from £329 for the Sportage and from £359 on the Sorento.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.