Kia introduces the Soul EV ‘Maxx’

Kia UK has today introduced the Soul EV ‘Maxx’, replacing the existing ‘First Edition’ variant in the UK line-up that has been available since the car’s launch.

Available for customers to order now, the Soul EV ‘Maxx’ is available from £34,945 on-the-road, making it eligible for the UK Government’s £2,500 Plug-in Car Grant. This reduces the price that customers pay to £32,445.

Retaining the same funky and distinctive design of the existing ‘First Edition’ launch model, the ‘Maxx’ features the new Kia logo inside and out. Its comprehensive standard equipment includes 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels, black leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

The ‘Maxx’ also receives two new metallic paint colour options: single-tone Snow White Pearl (as standard) and a new two-tone Inferno Red body with Black roof (optional, priced at £575). Two existing two-tone premium paint options are also available: Quartz Black with Red and Neptune Blue with Black.

The Soul EV ‘Maxx’ embraces the iconic design and playful character of its predecessors, and features the same long-range 64kWh lithium-ion battery pack as before, delivering an impressive range of 280 miles on a single charge (WLTP, combined).

The Soul EV remains a popular choice with EV buyers, with more than 900 sold in the UK so far in 2021. It is one of two fully electric models offered by Kia UK, alongside the popular e-Niro electric crossover. The Soul EV and e-Niro will be joined later in 2021 by the Kia EV6.

First customer deliveries of the Soul EV ‘Maxx’ are expected in autumn 2021. As with all Kia models, the Soul EV ‘Maxx’ will benefit from Kia’s industry-leading 7-year/100,000 mile warranty.

