Kia introduces AI voice assistant to enhance connectivity and driver experience

Kia’s cutting-edge generative AI-powered voice recognition system enables natural conversations and commands to transform user experience and vehicle control

Kia announced today the rollout of its new, generative AI-powered voice recognition system, called AI Assistant, across Europe, following its introduction in the Korean and U.S. markets last year.

The AI Assistant transforms the user experience by enabling customers to engage in smooth and natural conversations with their Kia. It also enables them to quickly and easily learn more about their vehicle’s advanced features to make the user experience easier and more convenient.

What are the key advantages of Kia’s AI Assistant?

Kia’s AI Assistant features enhanced intelligence, enabling it to listen to users’ voice commands and queries, providing the information they need. The system understands users’ intent and context, enabling them to converse with the vehicle in a relaxed, natural, and smooth manner.

If a user gives more context and a greater level of detail when asking a question, Kia’s AI Assistant will provide a smarter and more accurate response.

Continual Over-the-Air (OTA) updates will enhance the AI Assistant over time, making the system more intelligent and adding greater functionality, while this OTA technology also allows Kia’s voice recognition system to be upgraded to the latest AI Assistant for EV3s using the connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system.

How do users engage with Kia’s AI Assistant?

Users can engage with Kia’s AI Assistant by simply pressing the voice recognition button on the car’s steering wheel, or by saying: “Hey Kia.”

What questions can users ask Kia’s AI Assistant?

Users can ask Kia’s AI Assistant virtually anything. They can even start by asking the system exactly what services it can provide, by saying: “Hey Kia, tell me what you can do.”

The services provided by Kia’s AI Assistant go far beyond those offered by previous-generation voice recognition systems. This technology could, for example, enable users to ask for the location of restaurants selling specific foods.

Now, users can ask Kia’s AI Assistant open-ended questions that can further enhance their experiences beyond their car, such as:

“I am going camping tomorrow, what items should I take?”

“What are the advantages of an EV compared with an ICE car?”

“I am going to meet a Spanish friend tomorrow – are there any important table manners or customs I should be aware of?”

The possibilities are endless. If driving through an unfamiliar city, users can ask Kia’s AI Assistant where the best place is to park to enjoy the sunset or a night view of the cityscape. They can even ask the AI Assistant to suggest some music to suit a relaxed city vibe.

The more specific conditions the user sets, the more able Kia’s AI Assistant is to provide responses best suited to the situation. For example, users could say: “Hey Kia, can you tell me why the sky is blue and explain it in a way that a child will understand?” That way, everyone in the car can comprehend and enjoy the answer.

How can Kia’s AI Assistant make driving more convenient?

Drivers can ask Kia’s AI Assistant for help on how to use various in-car features (where fitted) to enjoy a more pleasant and comfortable ride. For example, if the road becomes congested, they can say: “Hey Kia, let me know about any driving assistance systems that can make driving easier in heavy traffic.”

Kia’s AI Assistant can then recommend Highway Driving Assistant (when fitted) to the driver and tell them how to engage it, as well as explaining how it works and how to get the most from the system to make their journey smoother and more relaxing.

Which models will feature Kia’s AI Assistant?

Kia’s AI Assistant has previously been fitted as standard to the Kia K4 in the U.S. and the Kia EV3 in Korea, and it is now being offered on the European-specification EV3. The rollout of AI Assistant will later be expanded to other models fitted with Kia’s ccNC system.

Which markets will receive Kia’s AI Assistant, and when?

Kia’s AI Assistant was introduced in Korea in July 2024 and in the United States in November 2024. European EV3 models built from March 2025 onwards will feature Kia’s AI Assistant as standard, and vehicles already produced will receive it through the latest OTA update.

SOURCE: Kia