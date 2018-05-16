Kia: Game changing Stinger wins at Autocar Awards 2018

The all-new Kia Stinger, Kia’s first gran turismo, has been lauded as a ‘Game Changer’ at this year’s Autocar Awards. The awards, held at Silverstone on Tuesday 15 May, celebrate the most important cars of the last year.

The most adventurous model in the company’s history, the Stinger was recognised for its ability to compete with rivals that have been long-established in the sector with its elegance, dynamism and sophistication.

Mark Tisshaw, Autocar Editor, commented: “What the Korean manufacturer has lacked is a car that makes you sit up and go ‘phwoar’ when it rolls past. And with the new Stinger GT, that’s exactly what Kia has built. This is a car that’s intended to show the world that Kia is also a force to be reckoned with when it comes to creating engaging, dynamically focused, rear-driven drivers’ cars worthy of comparison against Europe’s finest.”

Gregory Guillaume, Chief Designer at Kia Motors Europe, said on collecting the award: “We are absolutely delighted that the Stinger has been named as a ‘Game Changer’ by Autocar. The Stinger meant such a lot to the whole team throughout the entire design process, so to receive this award from Autocar is really special.”

Since its unveiling in January 2017, the Kia Stinger has altered the perceptions of the Kia brand to many. Based on the GT Concept from the 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Kia Stinger evokes memories of the classic age of grand tourers. Stinger is the first classic grand tourer from Kia and the first rear-wheel-drive model the company has introduced to Europe. In range-topping twin-turbo V6 guise it is also the fastest-accelerating Kia ever, with a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds.

