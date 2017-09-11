Kia extends partnership with England women’s cricket

Kia Motors (UK) Limited has announced it will continue to be the official partner of the England women’s cricket team for a further two years until 2020 – with the sponsorship of the domestic Kia Super League also extended for the same period.

Kia has had a long standing affinity with cricket from being the lead sponsor of the iconic Kia Oval and Surrey County Cricket Club since 2011, as well as supporting grass roots cricket, the Kia Super League partnership and now the continued support of the England Women’s Cricket Team.

President and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Paul Philpott said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with the England Women’s cricket team for another two years. Since becoming the first ever official England Women’s cricket partner in 2014 we have seen women’s cricket go from strength to strength.

“With a capacity Lord’s crowd watching England win the ICC Women’s World Cup this year, Kia is proud to have supported the women’s team right from the off. We have also enjoyed being the title sponsor of the Kia Super League, bringing international cricket stars to families and those new to cricket”. He added.

ECB Commercial Director Sanjay Patel added; “Kia broke new ground three years ago by becoming the first stand-alone sponsor of the England women’s team and will continue to play an all-important role in driving awareness and interest in both the team and the Kia Super League.”

