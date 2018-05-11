Kia expands partnership with ECB to become Official Car Partner

Kia Motors (UK) Ltd is set to become Official Car Partner to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), continuing its long-standing affinity with the sport.

Kia’s first link with cricket came in 2010 when the brand became club and ground sponsor of Surrey County Cricket Club and the Kia Oval. It is also the inaugural title sponsor of the Kia Super League and the first ever Official Partner of the England women’s team.

ECB Commercial Director Rob Calder said: “Kia are part of cricket in this country through their existing partnerships, in county cricket and the women’s game both internationally and domestically.

“With an exciting summer of international cricket ahead, we are thrilled to extend our relationship with Kia to cover all international men’s and women’s matches. Their passion for the sport and progressive outlook fits perfectly with our own plans to innovate and grow the game.”

David Hilbert, Marketing Director at Kia Motors (UK) Ltd said: “We are delighted to become the Official Car Partner of the ECB, further enhancing our relationship with the sport. With Test series against India and Pakistan followed by the Ashes in 2019, it is a very exciting time for cricket and we are looking forward to continue being a part of it.”

