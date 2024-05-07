Kia EV9 secures dual honors at Northwest Automotive Press Association Mudfest event

The all-electric EV9 garners acclaim as the best Outdoor Utility Vehicle and Three-Row Family SUV at annual gathering

The Kia EV9 charges ahead at the 2024 Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) Mudfest event, taking home “Outdoor Utility Vehicle” and “Three-Row Family SUV” awards.

Celebrating NWAPA’s 30th Mudfest competition, automotive journalists from the Pacific Northwest gathered for a two-day evaluation of 20 SUVs, crossovers and pickups at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington. The first day of testing consisted of on-pavement courses to assess acceleration and handling, while the second day, vehicles were challenged for their off-road capabilities.

“The EV9 is an exhilarating and capable electric vehicle, pushing boundaries with its remarkable performance and drivability,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “We are honored to receive these two accolades from NWAPA for the EV9, as this recognition is a testament to Kia’s excellence in producing vehicles that redefine industry standards and captivate consumers.”

NWAPA members praised the EV9 for its exceptional handling on the road and over challenging terrain. The all-new SUV was also recognized for its innovative advance driver assistance systems, along with a quiet and comfortable cabin.

“The Kia EV9 stands as a pinnacle in the realm of electric utility vehicles,” said Nik Miles, president of NWAPA. “Its consistent recognition through multiple awards highlights its excellence in execution as the first mainstream three-row EV SUV.”

SOURCE: Kia