Kia EV9 named World’s Best Car for 2024 by Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year

Kia’s all electric three-row SUV – EV9 has been recognized as winner of the World’s Best Car for 2024 by the Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY). The annual award is a result of in-depth evaluations by 75 women motoring journalists from 52 countries across five continents. Aspects such as safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits, and environmental footprint are considered when casting their votes. The Kia EV9 was named over a total of 63 contenders.

“Kia EV9’s recognition from Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year showcases Kia’s exceptional performance and global appeal,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “The EV9’s cutting-edge design, state-of-the art technology, and versatility reflect Kia’s commitment to advancing the ownership experience. We are honored to be named WWCOTY’s 2024 supreme winner.”

“This year’s election was particularly difficult due to the excellent level of all the candidates,” said Marta Garcia, executive president of WWCOTY. “The Kia EV9 has won out over its rivals because it is a vehicle capable of satisfying the needs of consumers everywhere.”

WWCOTY judges favor the EV9 as the leading choice in the realm of electric SUVs. The EV9 was commended for its user-friendliness, innovative design, family-friendly interior, comfortability, and spaciousness. The vehicle excels in aerodynamics, contributing to its noteworthy performance.

SOURCE: Kia