Kia EV9 named among list of 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners

The all-electric Kia EV9 has been named a 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award winner. The annual Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX competition evaluates new or heavily redesigned vehicle interiors and user-experience technology, with scoring based on a variety of metrics including design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, connectivity and infotainment, displays and controls, as well as advanced driver assist systems and value. For the 2024 awards, 25 vehicles were evaluated.

“Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Awards reveal the industry-leading quality of the Kia EV9,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “We’re honored to see the EV9 awarded for its exceptional design, innovative technology and overall comfort.”

“Kia takes a step up to the premium ranks with the exquisitely styled and smartly designed EV9, integrating Kia’s latest technology into a handsome, horizontal dashboard that provides easy access to every feature, while driver and passengers enjoy the comforts of a plushy outfitted and pleasantly illuminated cabin for up to seven,” said, Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX judge, Bob Gritzinger.

Wards 10 Best Interior & UX judges commended the EV9 for its futuristic style thanks to its color, textures, and features, such as the haptic control buttons on the dash and the option to fold and unfold the second-row seats from the touchscreen. Judges highlighted the EV9’s comfort and flexibility, along with one of the best available ambient lighting systems they have encountered, with the ability to dial in two separate colors, and second-row areas illuminated, including the pull-out tray and drawer on the back of the center console. Beautiful display screens, easy phone pairing, and tons of ports and outlets also earned the vehicle’s winning position.

