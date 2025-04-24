Kia EV6, EV9 and Niro owners gain access to over 21,500 Tesla Superchargers

Available across the country, Tesla Supercharger network availability makes charging easier, faster and more convenient

Kia EV owners now have access to the more than 21,500 DC fast chargers within the Tesla Supercharger network. With more than 22,000 accessible DC fast chargers already online in other networks, Kia EV owners now can charge at more than 40,000 DC fast chargers, increasing convenience and reducing range anxiety. Kia EV customers that have Kia EVs with the standard NACS ports or Kia NACS adapters can now access the Tesla Supercharger network via the Kia Access[1] app[2]. Additionally, customers can search, locate and navigate to available charging stations through their EV infotainment screen and on their compatible smart phone devices, including charger availability, status and pricing. Enrollment to the charging program will be available through the Kia Charge Pass program in the App.

“Kia is committed to an exceptional ownership experience and expanding the network of available DC fast chargers to our EV customers is an important component to maintaining the brand’s leadership in electrified mobility,” said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. “Now, with access to the Tesla Supercharger network of DC fast chargers, our EV owners can feel even more confident in their decision to purchase or lease a fully electric Kia vehicle.”

With access to the Tesla Supercharger network, Kia expands its number of charging stations by more than 80 percent. Tesla Superchargers are critical infrastructure, and Kia America condemns the recent attacks that disrupt the availability of convenient and affordable charging for our customers. For existing Kia customers with vehicles that have a CCS1 charging port, Kia America has made available NACS (connector) to CCS1 (port) adapters via its dealers.

Kia America is aware of marketing posts by certain Nordic distributors. These initiatives were developed entirely independently by those distributors, without direction from Kia America, Kia Europe or Kia Global. We want it to be clear that these posts do not reflect the position of Kia America, and we remain committed to clear and professional communication that reflects our values.

SOURCE: Kia