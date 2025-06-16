Kia EV4 redefines the electric sedan experience with class-leading innovation, spacious interior and premium technology

Kia reveals full technical details of the EV4, the brand’s first electric compact sedan

Kia Corporation has today revealed the full specifications of the all-new EV4, a C-segment electric sedan that blends advanced technology with bold, innovative design. As Kia’s first global dedicated EV sedan, the EV4 is purpose-built to drive the mass adoption of electric mobility — offering segment-leading interior space, cutting-edge features and a distinctly premium EV experience.

“With the EV4, Kia has spared no detail to transform the C-segment electric sedan sector with a unique blend of leading-edge design, advanced digital technology and compelling user features,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia.

“Created to meet the needs of a new generation of drivers, the EV4 significantly broadens the depth and appeal of Kia’s global range of award-winning electric vehicles. The EV4 also underscores the next stage in Kia’s bold mission to lead the world in the provision of innovative and inspiring sustainable mobility solutions for all.”

In addition to the four-door variant developed for Korea and North America, the EV4 will also be available as a five-door model tailored to the unique preferences of European customers. Already on sale in Kia’s home market, the EV4 will be rolled out to customers globally during the second half of 2025.

Exterior Design — introducing a new sedan typology

The EV4 showcases a new and distinctive EV sedan typology that boldly encapsulates Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The vehicle symbolizes the harmony achieved through contrasting elements in a manner not seen before in the compact segment. This ethos is highlighted in the vehicle’s dynamic contours, which blend sharp, distinctive lines with bold, technical detailing.

Sculpted to deliver optimal aerodynamic performance, the EV4 sedan’s groundbreaking shape features a full underbody cover and achieves a segment-leading drag coefficient of just 0.230 Cd. The vehicle’s finely chiseled lines deliver distinctive aesthetic appeal and enhanced efficiency in equal measure.

Underscoring Kia’s commitment to environmental responsibility without compromising design integrity, the exterior surfaces, like those found in the interior, incorporate a wide array of sustainable and recycled materials. For example, the front and rear bumpers, along with the side garnishes, incorporate 20 percent recycled content sourced from car interiors.

“With the new EV4 sedan, we have harmonized progressive design with functional performance, guided at each stage by Kia’s boundary-pushing ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity,” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design.

“Every line and surface of the EV4 has been sculpted not only for visual impact but also to optimize aerodynamic efficiency. At the same time, we’ve placed a strong emphasis on sustainability, integrating recycled materials throughout the vehicle. The EV4’s design reflects Kia’s vision of the future, and our unwavering determination to produce customer-centric vehicles that are efficient, environmentally responsible and emotionally engaging.”

In a first for Kia, the EV4 features a manual, front-mounted charging door paired with an enhanced charging status indicator. Positioned on the front fender, this addition makes the charging experience more convenient for users, reinforces the vehicle’s cohesive visual identity, and makes it easier to check your charging status at a glance

Advanced LED lighting systems are fitted as standard across all trim levels, and deliver a modern, unified appearance, while optional Intelligent Front-lighting System (IFS) technology provides superior nighttime visibility. Kia’s IFS technology delivers ultra-precise illumination by dividing the high beam into twenty individually controlled segments, improving safety, comfort and driving enjoyment.

Further lighting innovations include optional small cube projection lamps and newly developed Total Inner Reflection (TIR) low beam modules. These cutting-edge components increase lighting efficiency by 17 percent, reduce power consumption by 12 percent, and cut lighting unit weight by 52 percent. [1]

In markets outside North America, the EV4 is equipped with a floating tail lamp design. The feature amplifies the visibility of the rear-side stop lights through an advanced bezel structure, further enhancing safety and aesthetic appeal. For an even more sophisticated and premium user experience, the EV4 is offered with optional Front and Rear Dynamic Welcome Lights and Dynamic Escort Lights (DWL/DEL), which project inspiring animated lighting patterns as occupants enter and exit the vehicle.

The EV4 is offered in three trim levels — Light, Wind and GT-Line in the US, and Air, Earth and GT-Line in Europe.

Interior Design — setting new standards in productivity and relaxation

The Kia EV4’s spacious interior has been designed to meet the needs of customers with modern, busy lifestyles. The overarching theme of the cabin — and every detail within it — has been carefully crafted with a clear focus on both user productivity and relaxation. These values are further bolstered with the introduction of a range of innovative features that take occupant comfort and user experience to the next level, whether on the road or during periods of rest.

A dedicated Rest Mode allows the front seats to recline while automatically adjusting lighting and display settings to create a serene, personalized environment ideal for rest or reflection. At the heart of the cabin, the center console integrates a sliding table, enhancing versatility for occupants to work, dine, or unwind. This multifunctional layout transforms the interior into a space equally suited to movement or stillness.

Mood lighting, seamlessly embedded into the door trims, features a two-tier configuration, with direct lighting on the upper sections and ambient indirect lighting on the lower sections. The result is a calming yet inspiring immersive ambience that elevates the overall in-cabin experience and enhances occupants’ sense of wellbeing.

The front seatbacks feature an ultra-slim profile, which improve rearward visibility while maximizing legroom for second-row passengers. This intelligent design makes it easier for adults sitting in the front to converse with children in the back, and combined with precise spatial and ergonomic optimization, delivers unmatched levels of passenger space in the compact sedan class.

What are the internal dimensions of the Kia EV4?

First-row legroom/shoulder room measures 1,154mm / 1,445mm

Second-row legroom/shoulder room measures 970mm / 1,412mm

Luggage capacity 490 liters (sedan) / 435 liters (hatchback) [2]

Practicality is further enhanced by the design of the EV4 saloon’s class-leading trunk, with a widened aperture enabling the storage of larger items, including golf bags placed horizontally, without compromising ease of access.

Kia’s engineers have not only designed the EV4’s heating, ventilation and air-con (HVAC) system for optimum efficiency, speed of operation and occupant comfort, but also for optimum cabin space. The HVAC system features a slim-profile layout that reduces the structure’s volume by 33 percent, freeing additional footwell space for front occupants.

Complementing this are advanced interior elements, including ultra-slim, wingless air vents, and a unified touchscreen interface that seamlessly consolidates audio, video, navigation, telematics (AVNT), and climate control functions into a single unit — delivering a clean, contemporary and highly intuitive cockpit environment.

Electric Platform — power and efficiency seamlessly combined

The EV4 is built on Hyundai Motor Group’s proven, dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The EV4’s advanced 400-volt architecture provides an ideal balance of strong performance, highly efficient range and rapid charging times.

Two drivetrain options are available for both the EV4 sedan and hatchback. The Standard model features a 58.3kWh battery, while the Long Range version is powered by an 81.4kWh battery. Both are paired with a 150kW front-wheel drive motor that delivers 283Nm of peak torque (i.e. pulling power), for smooth, responsive acceleration.

What is the electric driving range of the Kia EV4?

Sedan Standard/Long Range 430/630 km (WLTP)

Hatchback Standard/Long Range 410/590 km (WLTP)

The EV4 also introduces Kia’s segment-first i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking system. This technology gives drivers even greater flexibility to adjust the car’s regenerative braking strength and enjoy intuitive one-pedal driving by finding the optimum level of regenerative braking response to match their driving style.

Braking is taken care of by Kia’s second-generation Integrated Electric Booster (IEB), and all trims come standard with an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) for added convenience.

How long does it take to charge the Kia EV4’s battery?

Sedan Standard/Long Range DC Fast Charging (10-80 percent) 29 mins/31 mins

Sedan Standard/Long Range AC Charging (10-100 percent) 5 hrs 20 mins/7 hrs 15 mins

Hatchback Standard/Long Range DC Fast Charging (10-80 percent) 29 mins/31 mins

Hatchback Standard/Long Range AC Charging (10-100 percent) 5 hrs 20 mins/7 hrs 15 mins

The EV4’s versatility extends beyond the vehicle thanks to Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality for indoor and outdoor use, as well as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionality. Whether being used to power electronic appliances on a camping trip or maintaining power to important domestic devices during a power outage, the EV4’s practicality and flexibility can assist users both inside and outside the car.

On the road, the painstaking approach taken by Kia’s engineers has delivered numerous refinements across the EV4’s electric powertrain to enhance the overall driving experience. New hydraulic motor mounts improve ride comfort and reduce vibration, while lightweight aluminum brackets in the motor support structure help lower overall vehicle weight, improving both agility and efficiency.

Noise and vibration have also been addressed through a reconfigured drive system featuring backlash-reducing inboard joints for a quieter, more refined ride.

What is the performance of the Kia EV4?

Sedan Standard/Long Range 0-100km/h acceleration 7.4 seconds /7.7 seconds

Hatchback Standard/Long Range 0-100km acceleration 7.4 seconds /7.7 seconds

All models, maximum speed 170 km/h

Safety — enhancing occupant protection on every journey

In line with the rest of the Kia range, the EV4 offers exceptional safety standards, with the application of Kia’s Highway Driving Assist (HDA 2) technology.

This includes enhanced ADAS[i] functionality with Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2, Lane Following Assist 2, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Remote Parking Assist Entry to improve safety and convenience. A 12-inch windshield Head-up Display is also offered to enable drivers to keep their eyes on the road while monitoring information such as vehicle speed and navigation guidance.

Seamlessly integrating ADAS services, Kia’s Direct Grip Detection System (HOD – Hands On Detection) senses contact between the steering wheel and the driver’s hand area (fingers, one hand, both hands) to determine if they have control of the vehicle, allowing for easy deactivation of ADAS warnings with a simple touch on the steering wheel.

Technology — a new era of digital connectivity

Kia has developed a next-generation infotainment ecosystem for the EV4, which delivers class-leading levels of entertainment, connectivity and convenience. When parked, drivers and passengers can enjoy in-car streaming through Theater Mode. A unified digital interface integrates the elements of the vehicle’s audio, video, navigation and telematics (AVNT) system, including the instrument cluster and head-up display, to deliver a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (available in select regions) offer EV4 customers effortless smartphone integration. The EV4 is provided with a six-speaker sound system as standard. An optional eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system is also available. Delivering an ultra-immersive listening experience, the optional system perfectly complements Kia’s Theater mode and transforms the EV4 into a home movie theatre.

With the EV4, Kia also brings an array of groundbreaking technologies to the C-segment electric sedan class for the first time. These include Digital Key 2.0, which enables drivers to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle using their smartphone or smartwatch. This feature supports access sharing with up to 15 devices, which is deal for families or fleet use. An advanced voice recognition system with natural language processing enables hands-free control of vehicle functions.

Convenience is further supported by over-the-air (OTA) updates and Features-on-Demand (FoD), allowing owners to access new features and keep their systems up to date without visiting a service center.

The Kia EV4 Specifications

Model EV4 sedan EV4 hatchback Variant Base Long Range Base Long Range Length 4,730 mm 4,430 mm Width 1,860 mm Height 1,480 mm 1,485 mm Wheelbase 2,820 mm High-voltage battery pack energy 58.3 kWh 81.4 kWh 58.3 kWh 81.4 kWh Power 150 kW Projected Driving Range 430 km (WLTP) 630 km (WLTP) 410 km (WLTP) 590 km (WLTP) Charging DC Fast Charging (10-80 %) 29 mins 31 mins 29 mins 31 mins AC Charging (10-100 %) 5 hrs 20 mins 7 hrs 15 mins 5 hrs 20 mins 7 hrs 15 mins Tires 215/60R17 0-100 km/h 7.4 s 7.7 s 7.4 s 7.7 s Max. speed 170 km/h Luggage space 490 L (VDA) 435 L (VDA) Convenience features Digital Key 2.0, Voice Recognition Command, Car to Home (Korean Market only), Driving Package F+ (‘Drive Wise’), i-Pedal 3.0, Console Table Utility, Console Device Utility, ADAS features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 (FCA 2), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safety Exit Warning (SEW), Safety Exit Assist (SEA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Smart Cruise Control 2 (SCC2), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA 2), Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Rear View Monitor (RVM), Surround View Monitor (RVM), Parking Distance Warning (PDW – F/R/S) – Front, Rear, and Side, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA-R), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA Entry)

* Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market.

[1] All figures compared by the lighting system of Kia EV9

[2] Based on VDA standard

[i] When engaged, ADAS systems are not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE: Kia