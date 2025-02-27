Kia EV4, PV5 and Concept EV2 make debuts at 2025 Kia EV Day as embodiment of expanded global EV strategy

Kia presents global EV strategy and new EV paradigm at 2025 Kia EV Day

Kia Corporation today unveiled the EV4, PV5 and Concept EV2 at the brand’s 2025 EV Day in Tarragona, Spain. The three new models represent the latest phase of Kia’s bold electrification strategy and illustrate the brand’s determination to re-energize the global EV market.

All three models presented at the 2025 Kia EV Day further solidify Kia’s EV leadership. The Kia PV5, the first of Kia’s dedicated Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) models, demonstrates Kia’s status as a PBV first mover and underscores the brand’s rapid expansion into personalized mobility strategies.

The Kia EV4, unveiled as a concept at Kia’s 2023 EV Day held in Seoul, Korea, is Kia’s first electrified sedan and hatchback. It extends the appeal of Kia’s mainstream line-up, which includes the award-winning Kia EV9 (2024 World Car of the Year) and Kia EV6 (2022 European Car of the Year), offering innovative yet familiar features that transcend what is typically offered in the C-segment sedan sector and catering to a diverse range of customers.

The Kia Concept EV2 previews a new B-segment SUV EV as the newest addition to the Kia EV family. Like the EV4, it highlights Kia’s effort to make EVs more accessible with features that go beyond its class, offering innovative experiences.

The Kia PV5, shown as a concept at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, is the first dedicated model from Kia’s new PBV business strategy. It serves as a new ground for innovation, laying the foundation for a new form of EV usability with exceptional flexibility through radical modularity.

Built on a dedicated platform that delivers innovations in hardware, software, customer experience and manufacturing processes, the PV5 plays a key role in advancing and transforming the global market, significantly improving customers’ personal and business lives.

In addition to unveiling its new model line-up, the event showcased Kia’s EV strategy, providing insight into how the brand will continue to drive the acceleration and transformation of the global EV market.

“Kia remains committed to becoming the world’s leading EV brand and sustainable mobility solutions provider by enhancing the options and experiences we offer our customers,” said Kia President and CEO, Ho Sung Song. “With models like the Kia EV4 and the vision shown in the Kia Concept EV2, we strive to democratize EV ownership, making the benefits of sustainable mobility solutions open to everyone.

“In an era that places ever greater demand for customized products and experiences, buyers still expect manufacturers to meet their needs,” Song added. “As a first mover in the PBV sector, Kia, through the PV5, combines a customer-first approach with advanced EV technology to transform personal mobility.”

The 2025 Kia EV Day marks the second event of its kind for the brand. Kia chose Spain as the location due to its significance in its electrification strategy, fueled by rapid growth in the European EV market.

At the event, Kia displayed nine vehicles in total. The Concept EV2 was shown along with four examples of the EV4: two four-door sedans and two five-door hatchback models. Four variants of the PV5 illustrated the industry-transforming flexibility of Kia’s first dedicated PBV model with PV5 ‘Cargo’, PV5 ‘Passenger’, and PV5 ‘Wheelchair Access Vehicle’ (WAV) variants, along with PV5 ‘Crew’, a flagship conversion model developed and produced directly by Kia.

Kia displayed its state-of-the-art PBV-dedicated E-GMP.S (Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service) architecture that allows for flexible configurations through its modular body system.

The exhibition also showcased Kia AddGear, which enables customers to personalize their Kia PBV models by choosing from a wide range of custom accessories, expanding the vehicle’s functionality for both personal and business use.

Additionally, the event featured a partnership with Samsung Electronics, highlighting SmartThings Pro – an optimized Internet of Things (IoT) system for PBVs that offers versatile plug & play services. A video demonstrating how business operations can be remotely managed within the vehicle to boost productivity can be viewed here.”

※ Editor’s note: Product specifications and availability may vary depending on the region and country.

SOURCE: Kia