Kia EV3 wins coveted Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’ Award

Kia EV3 named ‘Best of the Best’ in the Automobiles and Vehicles category at Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025

Kia’s compact electric SUV, the EV3, has been named ‘Best of the Best’ at the 2025 Red Dot Award: Product Design in the Automobiles and Vehicles category. Following the EV9’s win in 2024 and the EV6’s triumph in 2022, this latest recognition highlights Kia’s continued leadership in setting new design benchmarks on the global stage and the ongoing success of its EV products.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the 2025 Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’ design award for the Kia EV3, especially after the success of the EV9, winning the same award last year. The award is a reflection of the passion and dedication of Kia Design, as well as all our global colleagues, to bring relevant and meaningful mobility solutions to our users,” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design.

“Underpinned by our ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the EV3’s combination of strong architectural graphics, with its faceted and folded surfaces, results in an emotional design derived from logic, while our 10 material solutions ensure that our approach to mobility remains responsible. From the bold, progressive exterior aesthetics to the innovative living-space inspired interior, the Kia EV3 is a thoughtful product that we hope can make the lives of even more customers easier and better.”

What is the global importance of the Red Dot Design Award?

The Red Dot Award is an internationally recognized design competition that honors excellence in product design, communication, and design concepts. The ‘Best of the Best’ is the highest distinction and is awarded only to the most groundbreaking designs. Kia will be presented with the award at the Red Dot Gala on July 8, 2025, at the Aalto Theater in Essen, Germany.

How does Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy influence the Kia EV3?

The EV3 exemplifies Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, bringing together contrasting elements to create an innovative and engaging design. The all-electric SUV’s design combines a strong, confident body with a dynamic silhouette. The EV3’s compact exterior is complemented by an open, spacious cabin that blends functionality with a sense of comfort and calm.

What are the key design features of the Kia EV3?

The EV3 features a sleek and robust exterior characterized by broad shoulders and a confident stance. The seamless integration of the C-pillar and tailgate glass imparts a high-tech appearance while maintaining a compact, dynamic profile. Vertical headlamps positioned at the extremes of the clean front contribute to a wide, assertive impression.

Inside, the EV3 offers a spacious cabin that comfortably accommodates five passengers. The interior emphasizes comfort and functionality, featuring a panoramic widescreen display that integrates essential driving and entertainment functions. An elegant center console incorporates a sliding table and storage area, emphasizing the interior’s usability and convenience.

Kia’s Red Dot Award recognition, coming on the heels of the EV3 being named ‘2025 World Car of the Year,’ further underscores the brand’s commitment to design and innovation, strengthening its presence in the global automotive design landscape.

SOURCE: Kia