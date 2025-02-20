Kia EV3 makes headway at UK Car of the Year Awards 2025, topping Small Crossover category

Kia EV3 wins ‘Small Crossover’ category at UKCOTY Awards 2025

The Kia EV3 has won the ‘Small Crossover’ category at the UK Car of the Year (UKCOTY) Awards 2025, automatically nominating it to compete against other category winners for the overall ‘UK Car of the Year 2025’ award. The overall winner will be announced on Thursday 6 March 2025 after final judging is completed.

Established in 2014, the UK Car of the Year Awards are an independent set of awards designed specifically for the nation’s car-buying public, created to highlight and advise on the best new cars on the market. All areas of the country are represented by UKCOTY judges comprising of some of the most respected names and outlets in motoring journalism.

This award not only recognises the EV3 as a leading EV in the UK market, but identifies it as a strong contender specifically for UK consumers, and contributes to the car’s building accumulation of high-profile accolades.

The Kia EV3 is the brand’s latest electric vehicle to hit UK roads and is Kia’s most affordable EV to date. The model offers impressive levels of passenger and cargo space, a range of up to 375 miles (WLTP) on a single charge1, and innovative driving technologies making the EV3 one of the most efficient models in its class. In true small crossover style, the EV3 blends a chunky yet compact exterior design with a spacious and ‘living-room-inspired’ interior.

Well-received by the UKCOTY judges, comments included: “Distinctive, spacious, safe, competitively-priced and easy to drive, the Kia EV3 is one of the best all-round, family-friendly EVs on the market – and it comes with a seven-year warranty,” Gareth Herincx, UKCOTY juror.

Fellow UKCOTY juror Alex Grant said, “The EV3 takes all of the best bits of the EV9 and distils them into a product targeting one of the UK’s biggest-volume segments. It’s futuristic to look at but intuitive to use, rides and handles UK roads brilliantly and offers a usefully long range of almost 400 miles. A very easy way for families to go electric.”

This latest accolade continues Kia’s impressive performance at the UKCOTY Awards in recent years, as the EV3 follows in the footsteps of various other winning Kia models. The EV9, larger sibling of the EV3, took home the bragging rights in the ‘Large Crossover’ category at last years awards, and also went on to win the overall title being named ‘UK Car of the Year 2024’.

SOURCE: Kia