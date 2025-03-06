Kia EV3 crowned UK Car of the Year 2025

Kia EV3 has been crowned ‘UK Car of the Year 2025’

The Kia EV3 has been named ‘UK Car of the Year 2025’. The award follows EV3 topping the ‘Small Crossover’ category on 20 February, which automatically shortlisted the brand’s latest EV for the overall prize of ‘UK Car of the Year 2025’.

The UK Car of the Year Awards are an independent set of awards, voted for by a 31-strong jury of industry experts, working across the UK on automotive, business and tech publications. The EV3’s success follows in the footsteps of its larger sibling, the EV9, which took home the trophies for ‘Large Crossover’ and overall ‘UK Car of the Year’ in last year’s awards.

Paul Philpott, President & CEO of Kia UK, commented: “We’re delighted to once again be victorious winning the outright UK Car of the Year Award with EV3. This follows our success in 2024 with EV9. These consecutive awards clearly demonstrate Kia’s strong leadership in electrification, the genuine demand from UK customers and the quality of our product line up. With this outstanding recognition and our increasing order bank, we and our dealer partners are confident EV3 will continue being a popular and accessible choice for the growing number of people switching to electric.”

John Challen, Co-chairman of the UK Car of the Year Awards: “With this car, Kia has successfully grown its EV portfolio, following the success of the EV6 and the UK Car of the Year 2024, the EV9. Securing back-to-back successes in this competition has only been achieved once before, which shows the outstanding attributes and appeal of the Kia EV3, which emerged victorious from a strong field of finalists. The specification, driving range and distinctive interior and exterior styling are just three EV3 elements that impressed our panel of experts.”

This recognition continues the EV3s string of success since its launch at the end of 2024, having also being named a finalist for European Car of the Year and a finalist for the 2025 World Car Awards, with the final three nominees due to be announced later in March.

The EV3 is Kia’s newest EV on sale in the UK and represents the next step in the company’s ‘Plan S’ strategy. With a range of up to 375 miles* on a single charge, the EV3 offers the longest range of Kia’s electric vehicle line-up, in the most compact package.

SOURCE: Kia