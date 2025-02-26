Kia enhances EV capabilities with smart charging and vehicle-to-home services

Kia is enhancing the energy management capabilities of its electric vehicle (EV) lineup by launching smart charging and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) services in select regions of Europe and the United States

Kia is enhancing the energy management capabilities of its electric vehicle (EV) lineup by launching smart charging and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) services in select regions of Europe and the United States. This initiative marks the first step in Hyundai Motor Group’s global initiative to advance Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services.

Starting in late February, the introduction of Smart Charging in the Netherlands and V2H emergency backup services in select U.S. states marks the beginning of a phased rollout. These initiatives lay the foundation for further integration of such services into Hyundai Motor Company’s EV lineup, as the Group works to evolve EVs into energy-efficient, connected hubs that go beyond traditional transportation.

Kia’s Smart Charging service, which is available to Kia EV customers in the Netherlands, will help EV owners optimize charging costs by leveraging fluctuating electricity rates throughout the day. This enables EV owners to save on their electricity bills by charging their vehicles during periods of lower rates.

The Kia Smart Charge app, available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, is compatible with any home charger. It coordinates data from the vehicle and energy supplier to ensure the car is charged at the most cost-effective times. Later this year, Kia will expand its offerings with a Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) service, enabling customers to trade surplus energy by sending power back to the grid.

In the U.S., Kia is introducing its V2H service on February 28 in seven states, including California [2]. The service allows the Kia EV9 to act as an emergency power source during outages, reducing disruptions. Additionally, it enables the vehicle to store energy when electricity rates are low and discharge power back into the home when rates are higher, helping to lower household energy costs.

Kia is also committed to expanding its V2H service to more regions and vehicles, prioritizing key markets and working closely with regulatory bodies. The company is collaborating with major utilities in California to further extend its V2G program. These initiatives align with the Group’s broader vision of transforming EVs into essential energy assets, reducing electricity costs for customers, and improving energy resilience.

“As part of Hyundai Motor Group’s global Vehicle-to-Everything initiative, Kia’s new energy services are designed to offer EV owners not only enhanced convenience but also significant benefits in terms of cost savings and energy management. By expanding the role of our EVs beyond just transportation, we are solidifying Kia’s leadership position in the rapidly evolving EV-energy sector. Our commitment to integrating innovative solutions such as V2H and V2G ensures that Kia is at the forefront of this transition, creating a more sustainable and connected future for our customers,” said Heung Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office at Hyundai Motor Group.

[1] Wallbox Quasar 2 charger is required for the V2H service, as well as a Wallbox Power Recovery Unit for Backup Power functionality.

[2] The seven states are California, Washington, New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey and Illinois.

SOURCE: Kia